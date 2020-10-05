Eagles’ Carson Wentz Makes Shocking Admission About 76ers Coach

Doc Rivers was making All-Star teams before Carson Wentz was born. So excuse the Eagles quarterback for not recognizing the name.

Rivers will be introduced as the 25th head coach in Philadelphia 76ers’ franchise history later today. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA as a player and another 21 as a coach, including guiding the Boston Celtics to a world championship. Needless to say, Rivers is a pretty big deal. So it was funny to hear NBC Sports’ commentators Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels share a story about Wentz not knowing who the new leader of Philly’s basketball team was.

Re: the Wentz/Doc Rivers anecdote — C. Wentz lives about 30 minutes from the team facility. I once asked him what he listens to on the ride. He said worship music or a sermon podcast, and he was mixing in audio books at the time. …He's not tuning in to WIP or The Fanatic. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 5, 2020

The admission came during the second quarter of Sunday night’s broadcast of the 49ers-Eagles game. Apparently, Wentz doesn’t read the newspaper or listen to sports talk radio which is probably a good thing these days. Wentz was clueless as to who Rivers was, per Collinsworth and Michaels. Here’s the full exchange, as transcribed by SportsRadio 94WIP:

“You always hear about athletes who say, ‘I don’t listen to the radio, I don’t read the newspapers.’ And Philadelphia is as tough a town as there is, but with Carson Wentz he may be the first guy we met that we know is not lying when he tells us that,” Michael said. “Because we talked to him the other day. We said, ‘Hey it’s kind of cool Doc Rivers took the 76ers job and that took you guys out of the headlines for a couple of days. “He had no idea what I was talking about. Total blank.” “He’s the only guy who told the truth,” Collinsworth replied. “He actually doesn’t read the newspapers or listen to the radio!” “I’m not even sure he knew who Doc Rivers was, much less had taken the job with the 76ers,” Michaels said. “And he wasn’t kidding. And then, of course, we had a face time with Doc Rivers before the game tonight and Doc said, ‘I love that!’

Carson Wentz doesn’t know who Doc Rivers is pic.twitter.com/LPR8ibAZhi — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) October 5, 2020

Wentz Throws Down with 49ers Backup CB

A video clip of Wentz mixing it up with 49ers backup cornerback Dontae Johnson went viral after it showed him getting physical on offense. The Eagles quarterback had been split out wide as a receiver and Jalen Hurts was under center on the play. The ball didn’t go to Wentz but he shored up his block and played the rep to the whistle.

It was a chippy play for sure, with Wentz aggressively flailing his arms around and talking a little trash. Obviously, Eagles fans were both predictably impressed and a tad worried. You don’t want to get the franchise signal-caller injured on a trick play after all. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson downplayed the extra-curricular activities, saying it was just “friendly fire.”

Doug Pederson calls the "chippy" exchange between Carson Wentz and 49ers DB "friendly fire." He didn't see it as anything menacing or bad. Wentz knows he can't put himself at risk on plays where he's split out as a WR. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 5, 2020

