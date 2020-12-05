Eagles Pro Bowl CB Fined, Questionable for Packers Game

The one-on-one matchup between Darius Slay and DK Metcalf got chippy last week from the outset. Slay was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter following an extra shove following a scrum. Words were exchanged. Now the Philadelphia Eagles top cornerback has been fined.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Slay was fined $10,500 for the in-game fight with included plenty of trash-talking back and forth. Metcalf ultimately got the best of the matchup, racking up 10 catches for a career-high 177 yards. After the game, the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback took ownership for a rare lackluster performance. The Seattle Seahawks won the contest 23-17 as Metcalf torched the Eagles’ secondary on multiple 50/50 balls down the field.

“I would say this is by far the worst game I have ever played in the league,” Slay told reporters after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I truly lost every 50/50 ball. I was probably O-for. I have never been that, but I say props to him, he played his ass off today, and I have to get better.”

#Eagles CB Darius Slay was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness in his tussle with #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf last week. Metcalf had 10 catches for 177 yards. Slay ended up with a penalty and now a fine on top of it. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2020

Metcalf, of course, had some choice words in the post-game interview room as well. His comments were levied more at the Eagles’ organization for passing on him in the 2019 NFL draft and he specifically targeted Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for making a perceived slight. Schwartz explained later in the week that he was only trying to pay Metcalf a compliment.

Darius Slay explains his matchup with DK Metcalf and admitted to losing a lot of 50/50 balls. Called it his “worst game as a pro.” #Eagles When asked if he lobbied for help covering Metcalf, Slay said: “Nah, hell no, next question.” #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ut9AjVWAGQ — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Slay Remains Questionable for Packers

Slay was a limited participant for back-to-back practices on Thursday and Friday in South Philly after popping up on the injury report with a calf issue. The shutdown cornerback is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, although a recent “thankful” tweet seemed to indicate he’ll be good to go.

Thankful🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 5, 2020

Slay has been a revelation for the Eagles through 11 games, always willing (and usually able) to lock down the opposition’s top wide receiver. His coverage rating, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), prior to last week’s game had been 75.5 which was the 14th-best mark in the NFL. He had been a blanket in winning matchups versus Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, Robert Woods, A.J. Green, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown. Unfortunately, Slay’s PFF grade fell all the way down to 59.8 (55th among qualifying corners) after letting Metcalf run wild.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Darius Slay in Wk 12:

🔹 11 targets

🔹 8 completions

🔹 171 yards

🔹 15.6 yards per attempt

🔹 114.8 passer rating pic.twitter.com/dA43AarozL — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2020

“I appreciate Slay taking that on him,” Schwartz said of Slay taking the blame versus Metcalf. “Like I said, he didn’t play his best game, but his willingness to take that matchup allowed us to do a lot of other things that you have to do when you play Seattle. If we had made ourselves weak in the run game or made ourselves weak on the scrambles, all those other guys could have had big days. When it’s all said and done, it’s not him. He kept him out of the end zone.”

Sounding Off on D’Angelo Hall’s Commentary

Slay has been a consummate professional all week in taking the blame for Metcalf’s big night. He apologized to his Eagles teammates in the locker room and to Philly fans on social media. However, he couldn’t bite his tongue when long-time Washington cornerback D’Angelo Hall threw criticism Slay’s way.

U said what @DeAngeloHall23 🤔 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 3, 2020

Hall, a three-time Pro Bowler himself, questioned Slay’s technique versus Metcalf on “NFL Total Access” and wondered why he “went underneath” instead of “man-to-man.” He called him “almost scared” of the 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver. Obviously, that assessment didn’t sit well with Slay and he let it be known.

READ ALSO: