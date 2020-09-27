Seahawks Mentioned in Possible Trade for Eagles All-Pro

There are rumors floating that the Eagles could be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

That is, if this increasingly unpredictable season keeps spiraling out of control for Philadephia. One of the players being mentioned in trade rumors is Fletcher Cox, the All-Pro defensive tackle who ranks seventh all-time for sacks (44.5) in franchise history. Cox carries a $22.4 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac, and a base salary of $11.2 million in 2020.

The Eagles desperately need to clear the books, too, as the organization is projected to be $66.4 million over the salary cap in 2021. So while moving Cox would force Philly to eat $28 million in dead money, it would free them up down the road and net them a draft pick in return.

How high? Well, a first-rounder might be a stretch for a soon-to-be 30-year-old tackle kind of in decline (3.5 sacks over his last 18 games). But a second-rounder seems plausible and Seattle has one.

Blog: A Philadelphia journalist believes Fletcher Cox could be made available for trade. Some thoughts on if it could be a viable option for the #Seahawks https://t.co/F0eZPueUmX — Rob Staton (@robstaton) September 25, 2020

According to the Seahawks Draft Blog, the Seahawks are looking to upgrade their defensive front line since Benson Mayowa and Jarran Reed are taking too many snaps. In fact, the team placed Mayowa on injured reserve earlier this week and promoted former Eagles tackle Anthony Rush to the active roster.

They need help. While they don’t have a first-round pick to offer — their 2021 first-rounder went in the Jamal Adams deal — they do own the 59th overall pick in the second round. Would Eagles GM Howie Roseman make the call? Maybe he should.

#Eagles Fletcher Cox has yet to get home for a sack in 2020 despite an 82.7 pass-rush grade. He’s a bounce-back candidate against #Bengals guards, Fred Johnson (45.0 pass block grade) and Michael Jordan (46.2 pblk grade) who combined for 10 allowed pressures last week. — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) September 25, 2020

Eagles Legend Greg Brown Dies at 63

The Eagles announced the passing of legendary pass-rusher Greg Brown at the age of 63. Brown ranks sixth on the franchise’s all-time sack list with 50.5, right ahead of Fletcher Cox (48.0) and just behind Brandon Graham (52). The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder spent six seasons in Philly where he played on some dismal Eagles teams.

His path to football greatness is an incredible tale, though. According to Ray Didinger, Brown was discovered by Illinois coach John Teerlink while crossing the street in Washington, D.C. He had never played a down of organized football but Teerlink loved his size and potential. He slipped him $50 and invited him to a tryout.

Didinger wrote: “I didn’t get my hopes up,” Brown said. “I knew it was a long shot. But I did pray on it some.” Teerlink called John Rehfield, a former Illinois assistant who was working in the Eagles’ personnel department. He told Rehfield this kid Brown was worth a look. Because Teerlink had an NFL background – he played five seasons with the Chargers – the Eagles trusted his judgment. They offered Brown a free agent contract.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Brown. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2020

It worked out for everyone. Brown went on to play six seasons in Philly, plus two more in Atlanta and accumulated 52.5 career sacks in 117 games. He had more sacks during that span than any other NFC player not named Dexter Manley or Lawrence Taylor.

