Eagles Elevate Pro Bowl RB, Rookie ‘Speed Demon’ Ruled Out

The Philadephia Eagles are hoping a familiar face can make an impact in their backfield this weekend. The team elevated Jordan Howard from the practice squad on Saturday in an expected move. The former Bears Pro Bowler should provide a bruising complement to starter Miles Sanders.

Howard rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Eagles before a nagging shoulder injury shut him down. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in the offseason but the team released him on Nov. 17.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talked about possibly having Howard active for Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The 224-pounder had 15 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, plus three receptions for 28 yards and another score when the Eagles and Packers met at Lambeau Field in 2019.

“There is a possibility this week,” Pederson told reporters on Friday about Howard being elevated. “He had a really good game last year and it all just comes down to today and tomorrow and to see where our numbers fall out.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have elevated RB Jordan Howard and DT Raequan Williams from the practice squad for #PHIvsGB. pic.twitter.com/yicuKgOkOs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 5, 2020

The Eagles also elevated defensive tackle Raequan Williams from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State has seen 20 total snaps (16 on defense, four on special teams). Williams made his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 but failed to record a tackle.

Quez Watkins Out with Undisclosed Illness

Rookie receiver Quez Watkins won’t be traveling with the team to Green Bay after picking up an undisclosed illness. He is out for Sunday’s game, although it’s unclear whether his absence is related to COVID-19. Watkins hasn’t been active since Week 6. He has appeared in two games and has zero catches on 20 offensive snaps.

Watkins, a sixth-round pick out of Southern Mississippi, was one of the fastest players at the NFL Scouting Combine — 4.35 seconds in the 40, second-best among receivers — but hasn’t been able to crack the Eagles’ pass-catchers rotation. Not even on special teams where he could add value as a punt returner.

On Friday, Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead tried to explain why the “speed demon” hasn’t been used more. He’s been “very encouraged” by what Watkins has shown during recent practices, particularly his role on the scout team.

“I have a lot of faith in Quez,” Moorehead said. “If Quez needed to go out on Sunday, he would do a great job. Right now he’s got to continue to do what he’s doing in his role on our team right now, which is to be on the scout team this week against Green Bay.”

Remember, Watkins suffered a hamstring injury during training camp which stunted his development. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 6 and made his NFL debut in Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Aaron Moorehead says he's "very encouraged" by what Quez Watkins is doing at practice, making plays on the scout team. He needs to adjust to game speed, but he's ready to play if needed. "I have a lot of faith in Quez." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 4, 2020

LeGarrette Blount Retires from NFL

It seems like just yesterday that LeGarrette Blount was making New England Patriots players miss in Super Bowl LII. It’s been three years since that epic game and now Blount has decided to call it a career. The former Eagles running back announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday after racking up 6,306 rushing yards and 58 total touchdowns in a stellar career.

“I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring,” Blount wrote on Instagram. “I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family.”

