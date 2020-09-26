Eagles Reveal Jerseys Ahead of Must-Win Matchup vs. Bengals

The Eagles will break out their midnight green jerseys in Week 3. It’s a must-win game for Philly as they look to tighten up the NFC East race.

The team sported their midnight green tops and white pants last week in an embarrassing 37-19 loss to Los Angeles. Hopefully, the slick uniforms bring better luck this week against an upstart Bengals team looking for their first victory. Cincinnati will wear their white jerseys (orange shoulders) and black pants (orange tiger stripe). The Eagles enter the matchup as five-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has praised his squad resiliency and oversaw some “upbeat” practices this week. He knows they can’t continue to turn the ball over and make mental mistakes if the Eagles hope to contend for a championship.

“We’re, I would say, below average because of the turnovers and some of the mistakes that we’re making,” Pederson told reporters. “But the thing is, is they understand that, and they bounce back from that and they pick each other up, right. So this week has been really good. So I’m not concerned about where the guys are. They understand. They are smart. Veteran leadership always takes over.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pederson Deciding on Face Shield vs Mask

The NFL has been doling out hefty fines for coaches who either don’t wear face coverings or wear them incorrectly. The league fined five head coaches last week for failing to comply to COVID-19 protocols, including Jon Gruden, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Vic Fangio, and Kyle Shanahan.

How much? A whopping $100,000 per coach. Insane.

“I will have something on my face for sure.” Doug Pederson has been testing a few different face shields this week. His only knock is that they get too hot. Again, jokes he will have some mask on with all the violations and fines we saw last week. @FOX29philly — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) September 25, 2020

Pederson wore a black Eagles mask for the duration of the Eagles-Rams game, but he was trying out two different face shields (see: Andy Reid) this week at practice. The problem with one of them was how it reacted to strong wind, not stable enough. Both face shields were also very warm, especially in humid temperatures. He’ll likely stick with the mask.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Pederson told reporters. “Still working through a couple of face shields and masks right now, but I will have something on my face for sure.”

Eagles Raise $3 Million for Autism Research

The Eagles announced on Saturday that the organization had raised more than $3 million for autism research and care, according to a press release. The team usually holds their annual Eagles Autism Challenge at Lincoln Financial Field, but they went to a virtual format this year due to the novel coronavirus.

One-hundred percent of the participant-raised funds will be directed to groundbreaking autism research and programs. The Eagles thanked donors from 14 countries, along with nearly 3,000 virtual participants and 284 fundraising teams. It’s a tribute to their generosity and support in the community.

Congratulations on completing the 2020 #EaglesAutismChallenge! Now head over to our YouTube page to join in on the post-race celebration.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2020

“I am so deeply thankful and inspired by everyone who joined us virtually and supported our efforts from home this weekend,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “As we clearly saw on Friday, Saturday and throughout these past few months, nothing is going to stop us from funding the most innovative autism research and programs around the world.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number