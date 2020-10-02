NFL Insider Says ‘I’d Still Take Carson Wentz’ Over Leading MVP Candidate

There is legitimate anxiety over Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. Don’t hit the button panic yet.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked to compare Wentz with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in an interesting “mailbag” question. He is “concerned” about Wentz but Breer claimed he would still choose the Eagles signal-caller over Allen if push came to shove, adding: “I’d have to think about it pretty hard.”

The 2018 first-rounder (seventh overall) has burst on the scene in 2020 and guided Buffalo to a sterling 3-0 record. He ranks second in QB rating (124.8), passing yards (1,038), passing touchdowns (10), and yards-per-attempt (9.1). Allen’s name has been mentioned heavily in early NFL MVP conversations.

Breer credited Allen’s supreme athleticism and improved mechanics while pointing out he’s “in the right place” under Sean McDermott in Buffalo. Still, he would take Wentz by the narrowest of margins as his franchise quarterback.

All in all, it’s very logical. Allen’s in the right place. He’s talented. And now, he’s starting to deliver.That doesn’t mean I’m out on Wentz, by the way. But I am concerned about where he is. In fact, right now, if I had the choice between the two, while I’d still take Wentz, I’d have to think about it pretty hard. Which I never figured would be the case, even six or seven months ago—and which says something about the trajectory of the two (remember, Allen’s three and a half years younger than Wentz) as we creep toward October.

Wentz Talks Adversity, Growing From Slow Start

Wentz might not be putting up the gaudy numbers that Allen is, but it’s not for a lack of confidence. The Eagles quarterback fully understands that an 0-2-1 start isn’t what anyone expected or wanted.

The good news? It’s a long season and teams can forge their identities, really build character and mental toughness, through adversity.

“I mean, it’s not the start that we wanted as a team or individually, personally,” Wentz said. “But we faced adversity really in some way shape or form every year, really. Whether it’s a slow start, whether it’s injuries, different forms of adversity, you just learn to grow from it. It makes you stronger, it makes you better, it’s no different right now.”

How's Carson Wentz's season going so far? They put Mullens up there. pic.twitter.com/xJng9nuYFW — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 2, 2020

Wentz ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every passing statistic, including QB rating (63.9), QBR (35.8), passing yards (737), and completion percentage (59.8). His six interceptions are tied for the worst mark in the NFL, too. They are all career lows for the fifth-year quarterback out of North Dakota State.

“I think the biggest thing — there’s no doubt about it — is just taking care of the football,” Wentz said. “I think we made some plays offensively as a whole, some really good things, moved the ball, and then the turnovers have hurt us. I got to be better with that and I know it’s something I can do.”

