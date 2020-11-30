Eagles Activate ‘Beast’ Pass Rusher, Elevate Ex-UCLA TE

The Eagles made a few roster moves prior to Monday’s kickoff, including adding some more muscle to their defensive line. The team activated defensive end Genard Avery from IR and should throw him into a pass-rushing rotation tied for third in total sacks (34).

He has been out since Week 7 with an elbow injury. Avery has 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in six games this season, including a breakout Week 4 contest where his bullrush led to an interception. It was a huge coming-out party for the player the Eagles sent a 2021 fourth-round pick to Cleveland for in 2019. He has 6.5 sacks and 51 total tackles in 32 career games after being taken in the fifth round (150th overall) in 2018.

“That was sort of the breakout game we’ve been waiting for from him,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said on Oct. 6. “He’s always been a skilled pass rusher. It’s just fitting him in with all the other stuff. I think he’s really done a good job of refining his technique and limiting his — sticking with what works best for him.”

Avery trained with noted footwork specialist Rischad Whitfield over the summer and showed up at Eagles training camp in phenomenal shape. The long-time trainer taught him how to better flip his hips and move quicker laterally. Those techniques were just starting to show prior to Avery’s injury.

“He’s a beast. He’s an animal,” Whitfield said of Avery. “Oh, he’s working with me now? Wait until you see him when he gets done with me. They always leave moving way better. If somebody can get there in three steps, I’m going to find a way to get them there in one and a half steps.”

Athlete: @AveryGenard

Position: DE

Team: @Eagles

Quick Lateral movement.

Flipping the Hips.

Watch how quick and controlled Genard moves laterally – flips hips straight into a Bend – ALL in one fluid movement! Feet never stops! Elite!

Eagles Elevate Caleb Wilson, T.Y. McGill

The Eagles made two other moves for the Seattle game, too. Former UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was elevated from the practice squad and so was defensive tackle T.Y. McGill as a COVID-19 replacement. The Eagles took running back Corey Clement and defensive end Vinny Curry off the COVID-19 list but receiver J.J. Arceaga-Whiteside remains out.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated DE Genard Avery from Reserve/Injured and elevated TE Caleb Wilson from the practice squad for #SEAvsPHI. Eagles have also elevated DT T.Y. McGill from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/aoUcBwEozT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2020

Wilson led the Bruins in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965) during his senior year while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. The Cardinals drafted him in the seventh round (254th overall) in 2019. He is the son of former Eagles defensive line coach Chris Wilson who earned a Super Bowl ring in Philly.

McGill has bounced up and down from practice squad to active roster all year in his second tour of duty with the Eagles. The 6-foot, 300-pounder has half-a-sack and four total tackles in four games this year and played 14 defensive snaps last week versus Cleveland. He went undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2015 before signing with the Seahawks.

Jason Peters Suiting Up, Needs Toe Surgery

Perhaps forgotten in all the drama surrounding Jason Peters’ switch to right guard was the fact he was listed questionable on the final injury report. Well, the 38-year-old will suit up and play in Week 12 despite having a dislocated toe. Peters will require surgery after the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Despite having a broken, dislocated toe that will require surgery after this season, Eagles’ veteran OL Jason Peters will play tonight vs. Seahawks, though he will be moving to guard to help make up for the lack of mobility, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Peters will anchor a revamped right side of the offensive line, right next to new right tackle Matt Pryor who is taking over for the injured Lane Johnson. Jordan Mailata will be starting at left tackle, with Isaac Seumalo at left guard and Jason Kelce at center. This is the 10th different offensive line combination of 2020.

