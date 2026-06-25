Who Are the Best Players on Ecuador’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Ecuador brings one of South America’s youngest and most athletic squads to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring established stars and emerging talent capable of making a deep tournament run.

From Premier League standouts and midfield leaders to the next generation of attacking talent, here’s a closer look at the players expected to drive Ecuador’s World Cup campaign and keep La Tri in contention.

Ecuador qualified for its fifth World Cup by finishing second in CONMEBOL, conceding only five goals across 18 qualifying matches, according to Chelsea FC’s official site. Under coach Sebastián Beccacece, the side closes out Group E against Germany at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 25, needing a result to reach the knockout round for just the second time in the country’s history.

Moisés Caicedo: Ecuador’s Midfield Engine

No player defines La Tri’s system more than Moisés Caicedo. The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder entered this tournament with 60 international caps, a FIFA Club World Cup winner’s medal and a standing as one of the world’s elite defensive midfielders.

Caicedo came up through Independiente del Valle before Brighton signed him in February 2021. Chelsea then acquired him in August 2023 for a British-record fee widely reported at 115 million pounds ($146 million) at the time. His tackles per 90 minutes at Chelsea climbed to 3.6 in 2024-25, according to Sports Live Hub, with a duel-success rate of 60.5 percent, 10th among central midfielders across Europe. He was voted Chelsea’s Players’ Player of the Season, only the second player after N’Golo Kanté to average 200-plus tackles and 100-plus interceptions in a single Premier League cycle at Stamford Bridge.

“We want to have the best World Cup in our history,” Caicedo said, as quoted by FIFA.com. Ecuador’s all-time best finish was the round of 16 in 2006. Caicedo led the national side in both tackles per 90 minutes and assists during qualifying, logging a team-high three, while anchoring the defensive structure that limited opponents to five goals across 18 matches.

Piero Hincapié: Ecuador’s Pillar

Piero Hincapié arrived in North America fresh off a Premier League title with Arsenal, where he spent 2025-26 on loan from Bayer Leverkusen and made 39 appearances. On June 25, Arsenal announced his permanent signing, formalizing a deal even as the 24-year-old was still suiting up for Ecuador at the World Cup.

Hincapié came through Independiente del Valle before making history at Leverkusen, where the 2023-24 squad won the Bundesliga unbeaten. He averaged a 7.07 FotMob rating in Premier League play and earned Arsenal’s Player of the Month for both February and April, according to FotMob. He started and played 90 minutes in each of Ecuador’s first two group-stage matches.

Enner Valencia: An All-Time Ecuador Legend

Up front stands Enner Valencia at 36 years old, 105 caps and Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer with 49 international goals. That total includes an Ecuador record six World Cup strikes, according to FIFA.com. He scored all three of Ecuador’s goals at the 2014 World Cup and opened the scoring twice against tournament hosts Qatar in 2022. He captains the side in his third World Cup.

“Despite coming towards the end of his career, Valencia is still a prolific goal scorer and a great leader. He’s always worked hard, and even as a big-name player, he’s one of the hardest grafters on the pitch,” according to FIFA.com. Caicedo, who grew up watching Valencia at the 2014 tournament, called his captain an idol in an interview with Chelsea FC, one he now lines up alongside every time La Tri takes to the pitch.