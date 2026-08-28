Erin Brooks Delivers Strong Praise for Veteran Surfer Caroline Marks at WSL Fiji Pro

The World Surf League Championship Tour is in the midst of its eighth stop, with the next call scheduled for Aug. 29.

During Round 2, Heat 4 of the women’s competition, Erin Brooks stunned with a 10.83 heat, ultimately knocking Caroline Marks out of the bracket.

Following the clash, Brooks had nothing but warm words for her fellow competitor.

Erin Brooks Describes Developing a Bond With Caroline Marks

While speaking with the World Surf League after her 10.83 victory, 19-year-old Brooks admitted to intense stress before her heat.

To add to the pressure, she was going head-to-head against 24-year-old Marks, who clinched the 2023 Women’s Championship Tour title.

Marks has an exhaustive resume in professional surfing and has a few years over Brooks. Nonetheless, the dynamic duo appears to be developing a tight bond.

“It’s been so much fun,” said Brooks. “I’ve said it before: it’s like a summer camp there, but getting to stay with Caroline is so much fun. She’s someone I’ve looked up to for so long. We got to do a lot of trips together for our ‘Now Days’ movie, so we’ve kind of gotten a lot closer, and her mom’s here, too, so it’s just been so much fun getting to hang out with them.

The ‘Now Days’ surfing movie she referenced was released on May 1 and featured Marks, Brooks, Caity Simmers, Molly Picklum, Sierra Kerr and Sky Brown — the “Super Six.”

Between filming and competing together, Brooks is getting to experience surfing’s greatest challenges alongside Marks.

Snapshot of Brooks and Marks in the 2026 WSL Championship Tour

At the time of this writing, Hawaiian surfers Carissa Moore and Gabriela Bryan hold the top spot in the Championship Tour rankings. In the midst of the event, Moore leads with 40,235 total points, while Bryan trails with 39,065 points.

As for Marks, she is ranked eighth among the women. She’s registered 28,320 points, but she is now eliminated from the Fiji Pro. Brooks is further down in 10th with 24,745 total points.

With Brooks now advancing in the competition, she is scheduled to face 26-year-old Vahine Fierro of France.

It’s worth noting Fierro owns an average heat score of 14.17. Brooks lands at 13.50; the margin is fairly small, but it’s just enough to consider. This will be the first Championship Tour matchup between the pair.

While Marks is now out of the Fiji Pro, there are still four more stops to go: Lower Trestles in the U.S., Surf Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Peniche in Portugal and Pipe Masters in the U.S.

Marks has not won a CT event yet this season, but Brooks secured the Outerknown Tahiti Pro title earlier this month after knocking out Anat Lelior with a 17.20 finish.

As always, competition at the WSL CT is incredibly tight, leaving fans with a thrilling experience.

Once the Fiji Pro resumes this weekend, athletes will be back in the water, inching their way toward an event victory.