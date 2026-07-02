“VAR made their recommendation to the referee based on slow-motion and still replays, which is not aligned with VAR protocols, as these should be used for only point-of-contact purposes in a red card tackle situation,” Davies wrote. “Once at the screen, however, it would have been a surprise if the referee did not send off Balogun considering the pictures he was presented by VAR.”

Others Agree With Falorin Balogun Red Card

The Athletic’s Graham Scott took another view on Balogun’s red card, saying it was unfortunate but inevitable given the way VAR can take what were once judgment calls made in real time and slow them down to emphasize even incidental contact.

“I would prefer tackles like this to produce cautions at worst,” Scott wrote, noting that officials opted against a red card for star Lionel Messi in a similar situation earlier in the World Cup.

Scott noted that there are other examples of players being assessed a red card in similar situations, however.

“In the spirit of the law, Balogun was unlucky. But in its recent interpretation, a red card was inevitable,” Scott wrote.

Team USA will have no recourse to contest the red card, as World Cup rules dictate that officials can only choose to extend Balogun’s automatic suspension beyond the next round if needed — not overturn it.