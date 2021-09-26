Waiver Wire Week 4: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 4’s fantasy football waiver wire is dominated by a handful of injury replacements at the running back position. Sony Michel, Chuba Hubbard and Alexander Mattison all see their stock rise with varying degrees of injuries ahead of them.
Elsewhere, Cordarrelle Patterson continued his stellar play as he forges on as fantasy’s biggest surprise breakout performer. Plus, Zack Moss continues to eat into Devin Singletary’s workload in Buffalo as he puts up his second 15.0-plus point performance in as many weeks.
* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.
Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 4
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR, ATL
Rostered: 65%
Week 4 Matchup: vs. WAS
- It took nearly a decade, but Patterson is firmly a legitimate fantasy player. The do-it-all skill player is Atlanta’s second-most reliable fantasy option at the moment, behind only Calvin Ridley. Over the past two weeks, Patterson has touched the ball 25 times while averaging 20.05 points and 6.5 targets per game. Washington’s defense has failed to live up to their offseason hype thus far. In Week 3 they surrendered 91 total yards and a receiving touchdown to Buffalo’s Zack Moss. Patterson will once again be a high-end flex play with RB2/WR2 upside in Week 4.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
Rostered: 25%
Week 4 Matchup: @ DAL
- Royce Freeman is also worth a look in deeper leagues, but with Christian McCaffrey sidelined for the next handful of weeks, it will be the Hubbard show in Carolina. As head coach Matt Rhule told the rookie running back at halftime in Week 3, “‘That’s why we drafted you, man” via Pro Football Talk. College football’s leading rusher in 2019 (2,094), Hubbard averaged 4.7 yards per carry last Thursday on 11 carries. He also logged 55% of the team’s offensive snaps — 40% more than Freeman. The Cowboys haven’t really been tested in the ground game this season, as no opposing back has touted the rock more than nine times. With that said, they still managed to allow 22.50 points to Austin Ekeler in Week 2.
Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 4
|
#
|Top Waiver-Wire Targets
|
% Owned
|
Wk. 4 Opp.
|
1
|Cordarrelle Patterson RB I ATL
|
65%
|
vs. WAS
|
2
|Chuba Hubbard RB I CAR
|
25%
|
@ DAL
|
3
|Zack Moss RB I BUF
|
53%
|
vs. HOU
|
4
|Alexander Mattison RB I MIN
|
68%
|
vs. CLE
|
5
|Sony Michel RB I LAR
|
65%
|
vs. ARI
|
6
|Cole Beasley WR I BUF
|
53%
|
vs. HOU
|
7
|Emmanuel Sanders WR I BUF
|
25%
|
vs. HOU
|
8
|Hunter Renfrow WR I LV
|
11%
|
@ LAC
|
9
|Kendrick Bourne WR I NE
|
0%
|
vs. TB
|
10
|Sammy Watkins WR I BAL
|
23%
|
@ DEN
|
11
|TY Hilton WR I IND
|
19%
|
@MIA
|
12
|Dawson Knox TE I BUF
|
9%
|
vs. HOU
|
13
|Daniel Jones QB I NYG
|
45%
|
@ NO
|
14
|Henry Ruggs WR I LV
|
50%
|
@ LAC
|
15
|AJ Green WR I ARI
|
15%
|
@ LAR
|
16
|Royce Freeman RB I CAR
|
1%
|
@ DAL
|
17
|Taylor Heinicke QB I WAS
|
6%
|
@ ATL
|
18
|Curtis Samuel WR I WAS
|
34%
|
@ ATL
|
19
|Darnell Mooney WR I CHI
|
46%
|
vs. DET
|
20
|Collin Johnson WR I NYG
|
0%
|
@ NO
|
21
|N’Keal Harry WR I NE
|
1%
|
vs. TB
|
22
|Jeff Wilson RB I SF
|
19%
|
on PUP-R
