Dembele’s Agent Breaks His Silence on Barcelona Star’s Future

Ousmane Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has finally broken his silence on the forward’s future at Barcelona with the Frenchman still yet to agree a new contract.

Sissoko told RMC Sport that he’s not worried about reports Barcelona are willing to send Dembele to the stands for the rest of the season if he does not renew his contract at the Camp Nou that expires in the summer.

“It’s a stroke of pressure that doesn’t work with people like us,” he said. “Maybe it can work with agents who are friends with FC Barcelona. It’s not my case, I am here to defend the interests of my player.”

Dembele’s agent also responded to reports he was asking for a huge salary to remain at the Camp Nou and insisted he was only acting in his client’s best interests and will continue to do so.



“We are not here to fuel the debates on social networks. But the truth must be told. Yes, we have demanding demands, but we have already shown that Ousmane’s career choices weren’t dictated by money or he wouldn’t be here. Then if Barcelona wanted to negotiate, they could have tried to come to the table with us to discuss. Except that there is no discussion and threats of no longer playing. We will assert Ousmane Dembele’s rights if necessary.”

Dembele Still Hasn’t Made a Decision

Dembele is now able to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs, but Sissoko made it clear that the Barcelona forward still has not made a final decision on his future and said the club will only have themselves to blame if he does walk away.

“We do not know what we are going to do, but the board is losing Ousmane on its own,” he added. “From the beginning we have shown that we want to discuss, on terms of course, but without closing the door. I’m here to protect my player’s interests.”

The 24-year-old is currently being linked with a move to clubs in the Premier League. Barca have offered the forward to Newcastle United and Manchester United for just €20 million, as reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona & Dembele to Meet Again?

Barcelona and Dembele’s agent are set to meet again on Wednesday, January 19 to make a final decision on whether the Frenchman will continue his career at the Camp Nou, as reported by Adrian Fernandez at Diario Sport.

Fernandez reports that Dembele has told coach Xavi he wants to stay, but it still remains to be seen if Sissoko can now go on reach an agreement with the club that suits both parties.

If not then Barca have three options regarding the Frenchman. Dembele could continue in the first team and walk away for free in the summer, Barca could try to sell in January or the Catalans could decide to punish him and put in the stands.

