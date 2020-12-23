Agent Claims Barcelona Keen on Move for Arsenal Flop

The agent of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has suggested that Barcelona are interested in a move for the center-back ahead of the January transfer window.

Emre Öztürk has been spotted at the Camp Nou and told SPOX journalist Fabian Zerche why he was in Barcelona, as reported by Sport Witness. He explained, “I’m not in Barcelona because of Yusuf Demir, but because of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, who we also represent.”

Barca have been hit with defensive injuries this season. Center-back Gerard Pique is not expected back until March 2020 after suffering a knee injury, while Sergi Roberto is also currently sidelined and won’t play again until the end of January.

Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti have both missed game time this season but are back to full fitness. However, there are question marks over Umtiti’s future at the club given his checkered injury record since helping France win World Cup 2018.

Mustafi the Misfit?

A Barcelona move for Mustafi would certainly be a surprise given the Germany international has hardly played a starring role for the Gunners in his four years with the Premier League club.

Indeed he was voted as the second-worst defensive player of the season in 2019 in a poll run by Spanish newspaper Marca and received over 150,000 votes, according to Goal.

The German is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to depart the Gunners, but the club could look to sell in January in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Mustafi would certainly be a cheap option for Barcelona, but the form of young duo Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo added to the club’s financial difficulties suggest a deal is unlikely.

Garcia Still Favorite to Arrive

Barcelona also remain keen on bringing Eric Garcia back from Manchester City, and the center-back looks to be the Catalan giants’ preferred option when it comes to signing a new defender.

Garcia is also free next summer but Barca could announce the deal in January with a view to the youngster arriving at the end of his Manchester City contract, according to Marta Carreras of Catalunya Radio.

The 19-year-old’s signing would certainly make more sense. Garcia came through the club’s La Masia academy and knows exactly what it takes to play for Barcelona. His age and availability also mean he would make a good signing with a big future ahead of him.

Coach Ronald Koeman was asked about the club’s January transfer plans at a news conference ahead of Barca’s victory over Real Valladolid but gave little away.

I’m talking to Ramon Planes about sport-related issues, not with anyone else. I don’t really want to because I think we have to wait for a new president. Right now I have to manage the team, prepare for our matches, there are lots of games. There isn’t even much time to talk about other things. We’ll see what happens in January.

Barca will hold elections on January 24 to vote for a new president which is likely to impact on any plans for the next transfer window. Unless players are sold it’s difficult to see the club being able to afford to bring in any new arrivals.

