Agent Gives Cryptic Update On Griezmann-Saul Swap Rumors

Saul Niguez’s agent has provided a cryptic update on the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s future amid speculation he is wanted by Barcelona in a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann.

The midfielder’s representative Jonathan Barnett has told AS that the 26-year-old has not yet made a decision on his future but will seek to do what he feels is best. He said, “Saúl will do with his future what is best for Saúl. Nothing has been decided, Saúl has as many options to stay as he does to leave.”

Barcelona and Atletico “continue to thrash out negotiations” for what is described as a “complicated transfer” that would allow Griezmann to head back to the Rojiblancos and Saul move to the Camp Nou, according to Jordi Gil at Diario Sport.

Griezmann is Barca’s second-highest earner at the club, after Lionel Messi, and the club is keen to offload the Frenchman to help the club’s financial crisis and ensure the captain’s new contract can be registered with La Liga, as reported by ESPN.

Saul Jokes With Supporters About His Future

It’s still not clear if the move will go through but Saul has appeared quite relaxed about the situation. The midfielder was met by supporters on Thursday and stopped to sign autographs.

Fans chanted “stay Saúl” amid the speculation about his future and also asked if he would be sad to leave Atletico, as shown by Marca. Saul did not give much away but appeared to be joking when he replied, “they’re kicking me out of here, man.”

Saul joined Atletico in his early teens and has come through the ranks with the Rojiblancos. He has been a key player for the team but fell out of favor last season and reportedly wants to move on and find a fresh challenge.

Diego Simeone Wants Griezmann Reunion

Meanwhile, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is “pressing” for Griezmann to come back to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, according to Diario Sport’s Adria Fernandez.

The duo worked together for five years before Griezmann moved to Barcelona, winning the Spanish Super Cup, Europa League and a European Super Cup. Simeone feels Griezmann’s return would give his team “the firepower” needed to retain the title.

The Uruguayan has always made it clear just how highly he rates Griezmann and gave him a glowing send off before his move to Barca the summer of 2019, as reported by Bleacher Report.

“First of all, I am grateful for the footballer that we’ve had. I only have words of gratitude for Griezmann. I love him as a person,” he said. “I’ve learned not to judge the decisions of others. It’s your job to have an opinion. You have to give everything without expecting anything back. When someone like Antoine gives his all for us, we’re happy.”

Barca’s financial problems and the need to re-sign Messi mean a summer exit for Griezmann is looking increasingly likely, although it’s still not clear if the Catalans and Atletico will be able to agree on a swap deal involving Saul.

