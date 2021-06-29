Messi & Aguero Connection Gets Barcelona Fans Excited [WATCH]

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero offered a sneak preview of what fans can expect from the duo at Barcelona next season while playing for Argentina at the Copa America on Monday.

The two players linked-up brilliantly for Messi’s second goal of the night in a comfortable 4-1 win for La Albiceleste which sealed top spot in Group A and a quarter-final tie against Ecuador on Saturday.

Messi set up Papu Gomez for the opener, scored Argentina’s second from the penalty spot and added a superb third after a brilliant ball from Aguero, as shown by the Copa America’s Twitter account.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡Nivel de elite! La dupla Agüero🇦🇷Messi nos dejó este gol fantástico para el recuerdo 🤩 🇧🇴 Bolivia 🆚 Argentina 🇦🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BgGfawBfKk — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

Barcelona fans seemed to enjoy the connection between the two players and shared their excitement on Twitter.

Laliga isn't ready for Messi – Aguero linkup 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/vfvBhlJWtF — Srivatsa (@srivatsasri3) June 29, 2021

No F*CKing waaaay…. This Messi Aguero chemistry is magic… Whatta goal🔥🔥🔥 — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕖𝕝 – 🇧🇪/🇩🇰 (@SimplyMarceI) June 29, 2021

Messi Goal

Aguero Assist

We should Get Used To this 🐐×🐐 pic.twitter.com/7h1MgiFRTh — 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈 (@StanRo_45) June 29, 2021

Bolivia grabbed a consolation goal after the break to make it 3-1 before Argentina sealed a comfortable win with a fourth of the game from Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Messi was named man of the match for the third game in a row for Argentina after his two goals and an assist. The 34-year-old is the tournament’s top scorer so far with three goals from four games.

Messi Sets New Record

It was fitting to see Messi play such an influential role for Argentina once again during a match where he made more history. The captain led his team out against Bolivia on what was his 148th outing for the national team, setting a new record for appearances.

🙌 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿

🇦🇷 Leo #Messi has now become the player with the most appearances with the national team of @Argentina (148). A TRUE LEGEND, LEO! CONGRATULATIONS! #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/j85dY6lVxT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 28, 2021

Messi is also Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and took his tally to 75 for the national team with his double against Bolivia. According to Opta, it’s the first time since August 2019, when Argentina beat Nicaragua 5-1, that he has scored a brace for La Albiceleste.

The captain has won everything going at club level but it still searching for his first trophy at international level. However, on this form Argentina and Messi may take some stopping at the Copa America.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have now gone 17 games without defeat. The team’s current run is the joint-third longest unbeaten sequence from a coach in Argentina’s history, according to Opta.

Aguero Hits 100 Appearances

Monday’s match also saw Aguero hit a landmark for the national team. The 33-year-old made his 100th appearance for Argentina and acknowledged the achievement after the game.

The new Barcelona signing wrote on Twitter, “Keep it up! Go Argentina!! And proud of the 100 games with the national team.”

A seguir así! Vamos 🇦🇷 !! Y orgulloso por los 100 partidos con la selección 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/X6mwjlPWOz — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 29, 2021

Aguero is now seventh on the list when it comes to all-time appearances for Argentina, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Only Messi, Javier Mascherano, Javier Zanetti, Roberto Ayala, Angel Di Maria, and Diego Simeone have more caps than the striker.

The Barcelona summer signing will be hoping to continue in the starting XI next time out against Ecuador in the quarter-finals. Ecuador lost 1-0 to Colombia in their first group game but went through with three points after draws against Venezuela, Peru, and Brazil.

Victory for Argentina would see Messi and Co. into the semi-finals of the tournament where they would play the winners of the clash between Uruguay and Colombia on July 6 in Brasilia.

