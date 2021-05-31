Sergio Aguero Sends Fans Message After Joining Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has sent supporters a message after sealing a move to Barcelona on Monday. The Catalan giants have confirmed the striker has agreed a two-year deal to join the Catalan giants and will move on July 1 when his contract at Manchester City ends.

The Argentina international spoke to the club’s official media and is hopeful he can continue to add titles to his collection during his two seasons at the Camp Nou.

“We all know that Barca are the best club in the world so I think I made a great decision to be here and I hope to help the team. Of course it’s a step forward in my career. I am really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things,” he said. “First of all, I want to play and help the squad and if the team does well I will be happy. I just try to help the team and try to get to the end of the season with chances to win titles. I want to send a big hug to everyone, to all supporters, I will try to give my best and hopefully the fans will enjoy my football skills. They enjoyed me with other shirts but now I’m here at Barcelona.”

Aguero enjoyed phenomenal success with Manchester City. He won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and six League Cup trophies with the Citizens and leaves as the club’s all-time record goalscorer on 260 goals in 390 apppearnces.

Aguero Back In La Liga

The striker’s move also sees Aguero return to La Liga. The Argentine spent five years with Atletico Madrid before moving to Manchester City in 2011 and feels his experience will help Barcelona.

“I have changed a little bit, at least my look. When I arrived at Europe at Atletico, at 18, I learnt a lot, then I played for City in the Premier League,” he added “Now I have changed my way of playing but I have an idea of where I can play and I will try to help my teammates with my experience.”

Aguero won the Europa League and the Super Cup as an Atletico Madrid player and also helped the Rojiblancos reach the final of the Copa del Rey in 2010.

Does Aguero’s Arrival Mean Messi Stays?

Barcelona’s decision to bring in Aguero will strengthen an already strong forward line and will also fuel rumors that captain Lionel Messi will stay at the club. It’s no secret that Messi and Aguero are close friends and could now play together for the first time at club level.

Aguero has been happy to speak on several occasions about his relationship with the Barcelona captain.

The first time Sergio Aguero met Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/Vn2cdq9rgC — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) May 31, 2021

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires in June, but president Joan Laporta offered an update on the 33-year-old’s future at a news conference on Friday, May 28, as reported by Sky Sports.

“There is a lot of expectation surrounding his continuation. The new contract is going well but it is not done yet. The executives we have involved here are working hard to give him a good proposal, but one that is in our financial means,” he said. “We hope this will be accepted by the player. He loves Barca and of course, we all want him to continue. We hope that he will.”

Argentina has won 12 of the last 20 matches the two players have started together with Messi scoring 12 goals and Aguero 7 in those fixtures, according to WhoScored. The duo will link up again this summer for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers and the Copa America.

