‘Can I Tell a Story?’ Barcelona’s Dani Alves Sends Emotional Message

Dani Alves has shared an emotional message after scoring for Barcelona in the team’s 4-2 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday, February 6.

The Brazilian was back playing for Barcelona at the Camp Nou for the first time in almost six years and enjoyed an eventful game, picking up an assist, a goal and a red card.

Alves has now taken time out to share some insight into what it’s like for him being back at Barcelona for a second spell and to also offer some advice about never giving up hope.

“Can I tell a story? history for you? For some reason are you thinking of giving up something? Well look, I came here in 2008, I wrote beautiful chapters in that club until 2016 and for some reason I couldn’t continue here,” he wrote on Instagram. “I left without saying goodbye, but with a feeling that one day I would return. I was performing in different places, experiencing different sensations, but always with the feeling that I would play here again. I have already made it clear many times that when I wore that shirt I felt powerful and as life persecutes those who persist, here I am again.”

The defender’s post includes a video of his goal celebrations with his Barcelona team-mates and coach Xavi, before signing off with the following piece of advice.

“There are days like that of the video that make all the drops of sweat spilled along the way worth it,” added. “Here I am very proud of myself and once again I keep insisting; Everything has a price, but you have to have value. And may it be eternal while it lasts.”

Alves Hits New Landmarks

Alves has hit many milestones in his incredible career but hit three new landmarks in the win over Atletico. His red card, assist, and goal ensured he was the first Barca player to manage such a feat in a La Liga game since the 2004-05 season.

1 – Dani Alves has become in the first @FCBarcelona player to score, assist and see a red card in a single @LaLigaEN game since, at least, 2004/05 season. Rollercoaster. pic.twitter.com/b8SuDwXDrT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 6, 2022

The 38-year-old Brazil international also became the fourth oldest player to score in La Liga this century after Donato, Jorge Molina and Joaquín, according to Opta. Alves is also now the oldest player to ever score a league goal for Barcelona.

Yet it wasn’t all good news for the veteran. The Brazilian’s red card for a foul on Yannick Carrasco will bring a suspension and mean he will miss Barcelona’s trip to local rivals Espanyol on Sunday, February 13.

Alves ‘The Best Full-Back Ever’

Alves may be heading towards the end of his career but there’s no doubt how highly he is regarded by fellow players. Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who is arguably the best right-back in the Premier League currently, has spoken of his admiration for the Barcelona star.

“I’ll be honest, in my position, my childhood idol is Daniel Alves. I didn’t watch a lot of Cafu because I was too young, so I don’t remember much from seeing him play,” he told the club’s offical website. “But Daniel Alves, in my opinion, is the best full-back ever. I’m a huge fan of his work, I am a fan of what he does on the pitch but also of the sense of freedom with which he plays.”

Barcelona’s decision to bring back Alves for a second spell at the club at the age of 38 did raise a few eyebrows, but the Brazilian has certainly shown so far that he’s got plenty still to offer the Catalan giants.

