Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Offers Positive Injury Update [WATCH]

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has offered a positive update on his progress as he recovers from knee surgery. The 18-year-old has posted an update on Instagram that shows him working hard in the gym.

Fati was ruled out for four months in November after undergoing surgery to repair an internal meniscus tear in his left knee. The youngster had started the season in fine form with five goals and an assist in his first six appearances of the new campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fati Hoping For Swift Return

There’s no doubt Fati has been missed by Barcelona. Ronald Koeman’s men have endured a tough start to the season and are down in sixth place in the table after 15 games.

Fati spoke about his desire to return as soon as possible in an interview with Cope. He explained, “I’m working and I hope to be able to play again as soon as possible, but the most important thing is to recover well.”

Koeman offered an update on Fati at a press conference in December and said he was hopeful the youngster could be back in time for Barca’s Champions League last 16 clash with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Barca boss stressed his team “must not take risks” with the youngster but hinted he could be fit for the second leg in Paris which is due to take place on March 11 at the Parc des Princes.

Koeman Praises Fati Impact

Koeman has also been talking about the youngster in an interview with Barcelona Magazine and has praised the impact Fati and fellow teenager Pedri have had at Barcelona this season.

It’s always nice to talk about youngsters. They deserve it, but they are also players that still have a lot to learn. But what Ansu and Pedri have done aged just 17 or 18 in such a big team as Barça is something very big. Pedri has come from Las Palmas very young and is already playing games against teams like Madrid and Juventus, and doing so fantastically. “It is important for a club to have youngsters and for them to get chances. You need to switch the team around little by little. You still need the older players but they won’t be around forever and you need to plan changes in good time, calmly. Pedri has earned his place in games because of his work in training. He has shown me what a good player he is and that he is able to play in a team like Barcelona.

The form of Fati and Pedri have offered Barca hope for the future in what is clearly a season of transition for the Catalan giants. The two players look to have big future ahead of them at the Camp Nou, and there’s no doubt Fati’s return from injury will be a big boost for Barca in 2021.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Drop Big Injury News on Philippe Coutinho