Ansu Fati Reveals Champions League Telling Off by Barcelona Captain

Barcelona;s teenager striker Ansu Fati has revealed he received a telling off from captain Sergio Busquets during the team’s 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 21.

Fati came on as a substitute at half-time and spurned a fine chance to make it 2-0 when he opted to try an overhead kick and missed instead of passing it to a team-mate for a simple finish, as shown by CBS Sports.

The 18-year-old told reporters at a news conference to celebrate Fati’s contract extension on Thursday that he had already received an earful from Busquets about his decision.

“Busi’s already told me off!” he said. There was an option to pass but due to bad luck or bad execution it didn’t go in… You learn from it. Next time I will give it to Busi, or Philippe who was also there!”

Barca still went on to take all three points to pick up a crucial win in Europe’s top competition that keeps the team’s hopes of qualifying alive at the halfway point of the group stages.

Koeman Frustrated By Ansu Decision

Coach Ronald Koeman also expressed his frustration at Fati’s decision to go for goal. The Dutchman spoke about the teenager after the match and admits the still needs time to get back to his best after returning from 10 months out with a knee injury, as reported by UEFA.

“Ansu has been out for so very long that it’s normal he needs time to re-enforce his game again,” he said. “He’s not 19 till next month. It’s all very natural. I thought that in his big moment today he might have done something differently, not try for the overhead. But it’s not right to expect miracles from a guy who’s just about to turn 19 – that’s impossible.”

Fati’s outing against Dynamo Kiev was just his fifth for Barcelona in all competitions. since November 2020. Yet the talented teenager has already scored twice, netting on his comeback in the win over Levante and on his first start at home to Valencia.

Ansu Looking Forward to El Clasico

Barcelona and Fati now head into another crunch fixture on Sunday, October 24 against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. Fati is expected to start the game and says he’s ready to face Los Blancos.

“Playing a Clasico is always extra motivation. Real Madrid are our big rivals and you need to be ready for these big matches. I’m quite calm because I know the team will do everything they can to get the win,” he said. “I’ve got faith in the team. We need to improve but we are gong to go out and compete and I think in the Clasico there is never a favorite. It’s at home which is a factor in our favor and we are going to try and get the win.”

Fati already knows exactly what it’s like to score in the famous fixture between the two rivals. The teenager was on target in a 3-1 defeat last season at the Camp Nou, becoming the youngest scorer in El Clasico history in the process.

