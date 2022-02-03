‘I Have To Tell The Truth:’ Aubameyang Opens Up On Dembele

Barcelona new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offered his thoughts on teammate Ousmane Dembele after being unveiled as the club’s latest signing at the Camp Nou on Thursday, February 3.

The Gabon international knows Dembele well from playing with the forward at Borussia Dortmund. Dembele’s future remains uncertain, as he’s failed to agree a new contract at Barcelona, but Aubameyang is hoping a solution can be found, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I have to tell the truth, Ousmane, he is training very well,” he said. “As a friend of his, I hope that he and the club find a solution. Knowing Dembélé, he is a fantastic player and of course I would like him [to stay]. I hope they find a solution, but I cannot decide it.”

Aubameyang will be hoping to go into the Barcelona squad for the team’s next game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, February 6 at the Camp Nou. It will also be interesting to see if Dembele makes the squad as he’s been left out of Barca’s last two matches.

Xavi may be tempted to play the two forwards together, particularly as Dembele and Aubameyang enjoyed a productive partnership for Dortmund during the 2016-17 campaign, as shown by Opta.

10 – Ten of @Auba's 31 goals in the 2016/17 @Bundesliga_EN campaign came via @Dembouz assists. In other words, 10 of the French winger's 12 assists that season were setting up Gabonese striker goals. Partnership. 🇬🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pPGLFBBvTA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 1, 2022

Dembele then left the Bundesliga club for Barcelona in the summer of 2017, signing a five-year contract at the Camp Nou. He is expected to depart at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires.

Aubameyang ‘Buzzing’ After Joining Barcelona

Aubameyang also spoke about his decision to join Barcelona. The striker has arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal after a difficult time with the Gunners. Aubameyang fell out with coach Mikel Arteta and hasn’t played competitively since December 6.

Still, the 32-year-old is looking forward to getting out on the pitch for Barcelona and says it is a dream to secure a move to the Camp Nou, as reported by Sport.

“This is the opportunity of my life, I’m buzzing and I’ll give everything. I have to thank the club and it’s an honour to be here. I’m ready to help the team,” he said. “It’s true that I haven’t played a lot recently but in my head I’m ready to play. I know that I will get back to the top bit by bit. Right now I’m living a dream, I’ve wanted to be here for many years.”

Aubameyang To Play At No. 9

Aubameyang is known for being a prolific striker and admitted he’s already spoken to coach Xavi. The former Arsenal man is expecting to play as a No. 9 at Barca but said he can play out wide if needed.

“I see myself as ready and I think that I’ve had a lot of luck playing in the Premier League. I am prepared to play in the Barca style,” he added. “I’ve watched a lot of game, I have to adapt but it’s football. I spoke a bit to the coach and he sees me as a No 9. If he needs me on the wing then no problem, I’m ready to play in all positions.”

The striker bagged 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal and scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund before his move to the Premier League.

