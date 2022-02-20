Aubameyang Opens Barcelona Account In Style [WATCH]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his goalscoring account for Barcelona in some style against Valencia in La Liga at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday, February 20.

The Gabon international struck the opening goal of the game on 23 minutes after an excellent pass from Jordi Alba. Aubameyang ran onto the ball, took an excellent first touch and then smashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

The goal was followed by a trademark Aubameyang celebration.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his first goal for Barcelona! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BBun4C6NjP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

Aubameyang’s goal is his first for the Catalan giants following his winter move on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal. The striker was making just his second start for Barcelona and his first in La Liga.

The striker’s latest effort means he has now scored in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League, and La Liga during his career so far. Only three other players, Stevan Jovetic, Michy Batshuayi and James Rodriguez, have achieved the feat previously in the 21st century, according to Opta.

Auba, Dembele & Ferran In Attack

Barcelona coach Xavi went for a new-look attack for the game at Valencia. The boss started Aubameyang in attack along with Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele, who was recalled to the starting XI.

Sergio Busquets was also back in the XI, alongside Frenkie de Jong and Gavi in midfield, while Pedri was given a rest and started on the bench after being an ever-present since returning from injury.

Xavi had to make changes in defense with Gerard Pique and Dani Alves both out due to suspension. Ronald Araujo returned from injury to partner Eric Garcia with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba the two full-backs.

Barcelona assistant Sergio Alegre spoke to reporters about the line-up ahead of kick-off. He explained, “We have a very busy schedule and we think it’s good to give Pedri and Adama rest. Araujo is starting because he’s fine and Dest deserves to start because the other day, he also played well.”

Auba at the Double for Barcelona

Barcelona enjoyed a strong first half with Frenkie de Jong making it 2-0 to the visitors on 38 minutes. The Netherlands international tapped home from close range after a cross from Dembele.

Frenkie de Jong with a vintage Barcelona goal ✨ pic.twitter.com/TR3IFIFHAi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

Aubameyang then grabbed his second of the match from close range with an easy finish following a cross in from the right by 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, as shown by ESPN.

Auba gets his second goal for Barca 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QX7xP03dv7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2022

It wasn’t all one-way traffic in the first half with Valencia seeing two goals ruled out for offside. The first came from a Jose Gaya cross that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen let slip through is fingers but the defender was deemed to be offside.

Los Che had the ball in the back of the net again at the end of the first half after a spectacular volley from Carlos Soler. However, again it was disallowed after a VAR check showed the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

