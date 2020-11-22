Barcelona Concerned Dembele Has Picked Up Fresh Injury

Ousmane Dembele is no stranger to injury and Barcelona fear the forward may have picked up a fresh problem against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The 23-year-old played all 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat but did appear to hurt his shoulder in a first-half clash with Yannick Carrasco. Dembele did have some treatment on the pitch and was able to continue.

However, the Frenchman underwent tests on Sunday which confirmed he has “shoulder problems,” according to Mundo Deportivo. The club believe he has suffered a sprain but do not know yet if it will be enough to rule him out of forthcoming matches.

Dembele has featured regularly in 2020-21 since returning to full fitness after hamstring surgery in February. The forward has played nine times so far this season, scoring in the wins over Ferencvaros, Juventus, and Real Betis.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca Suffer Costly Defeat

Barcelona’s defeat to Atletico looks like being extremely costly. Not only did Ronald Koeman’s side slip nine points behind the Rojiblancos in the table, but they also lost several players to injury.

Sergi Roberto went off late and has now been ruled out for two months with a thigh injury, while Gerard Pique has suffered a knee problem and there are fears he could be out for a long spell.

Dembele is also now an injury concern which would be another complication for Koeman. The Dutch coach is already without teenage forward Ansu Fati. The youngster has been ruled out for four months after knee surgery.

Time for Trincao?

Barca will be hoping that Dembele is not set for another spell on the sidelines but do have an exciting replacement if the Frenchman is injured. Summer signing Francisco Trincao has not had many opportunities to impress but could come into the side.

The Portugal international has made 10 appearances for Barca in 2020-21, but only one has come from the start in the 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

Trincao’s speed, flair and dribbling make him a real threat, and he’s already been tipped for big things by Portugal legend Paulo Futre in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

For me he is already one of the five best left-footer in Portugal. First there was Simoes, Chalana, me, now Bernardo Silva and I have no doubt that Trincao is going to be better than us all . I tell the Catalans that he will be great, very great. Keep it up, he’s a very humble boy, who works hard. If there is no injury problems, which there will not be, he will win the Ballon d’Or. Write it down.

Futre’s excitement about Trincao is evident, and there’s no doubt there’s plenty of optimism Trincao can be a hit at the Camp Nou. Barca fans may get more chances to see the young star in action in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fans Fume at ‘Clueless’ Koeman After Atletico Loss