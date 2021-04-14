Barcelona Get Potentially Good News on Ansu Fati’s Knee Injury

Ansu Fati’s knee injury is reportedly responding to treatment which means the Barcelona youngster may not need to undergo further surgery on the issue.

The 18-year-old has been out of action since going under the knife in November and has suffered a series of setbacks in his recovery. It had been feared Fati may require another operation but currently the club is hopeful that’s not the case, according to Catalunya Radio.

Fati is continuing to work with his surgeon’s medical team doing gentle loads and exercises in the pool and is beginning to feel good once again. His knee has not suffered any inflammation for a few days and the prospect of another operation is now receding.

There’s still no clear date when Fati will return but the latest update will offer hope that the talented forward’s recovery is finally heading in the right direction after a tough few months for the youngster.

Fati to Join Barca Squad For Copa del Rey Final

Fati is also expected to travel with the Barcelona squad to Seville for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club, according to RAC1. There’s no chance of the teenager being fit for the match but he will get to sample the occasion with his teammates.

Coach Ronald Koeman would surely have loved to have had Fati available for what is a crucial match for the Catalan giants. A victory would provide a first trophy under the Dutchman and give Barca a boost for the title run-in.

Yet Fati will have to watch from the sidelines with Koeman having some tough decisions to make in attack. Koeman left Antoine Griezmann out of his starting XI for Saturday’s Clasico defeat but may decide to bring the Frenchman back against Athletic.

Compatriot Ousmane Dembele has been playing through the pain barrier recently, and is suffering from pubalgia, but is expected to be fit for the match, according to Diario Sport’s Tomas Andreu.

Barca Urged to Focus

Fati is one of several impressive youngsters at Barcelona currently, and Koeman is likely to name a youthful side for the Copa del Rey final. Players such as Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri could all feature in the cup final for the first time.

Araujo has spoken about the match and urged his side to focus. Barca have beaten Athletic home and away in La Liga this season but lost to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final back in January.

The Uruguay international defender told Catalunya Radio how his team can avoid suffering another painful final defeat to Marcelino’s men.

“A final requires concentration from the first minute to the last. That day our problem was precisely this: concentration,” he said. “We can’t fit a goal back in the final stretch. We have to play the game as it is: a final. Give it your all until the last minute and try to win it.”

Saturday’s match promises to be a tense affair with Athletic coming into the game just two weeks after suffering defeat to local rivals Real Sociedad in the delayed 2019-20 Copa del Rey final.

