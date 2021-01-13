Barcelona Hit By Huge Messi Blow Ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona may have to cope without captain Lionel Messi for tonight’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad in Cordoba.

The 33-year-old did train with his team-mates on Tuesday night ahead of the match but sat out their final session on Wednesday morning before the game, according to Diario Sport.

Coach Ronald Koeman is yet to make a final decision on his captain but it’s “unlikely” he will feature in the game, according to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Is Messi Injured?

It’s not clear yet what the issue is with Messi but he was replaced early in the second half of Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Granada on Saturday after scoring a brace, including a brilliant free-kick.

Koeman admitted in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that the Argentina international asked to come off but was expecting Messi to feature in the semi-final.

There were several players that had some discomfort the other day. That’s why we took Messi off, we took Frenkie and Dest off as well. It seems all of them are going to be available tomorrow. Also Araujo, we have the training session this afternoon as well to see if they are all fit to play tomorrow.

Messi’s absence would certainly represent a huge blow to Barcelona. The forward’s been in great form since returning to action after the festive period during which he underwent treatment on an ankle problem.

The captain has scored four goals and picked up an assist in his last three outings for the Catalan giants. Yet Koeman certainly won’t want to take any risks at all with Messi. If Barca beat Real Sociedad they go on to play Real Madrid or Athletic in the final on Sunday.

How to Replace Messi?

Koeman is also without attackers Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho due to injury but does have options if he does need to replace Messi. Striker Martin Braithwaite is the most likely player to come into the team.

The Denmark international could join Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in attack, with the French duo expected to continue in the starting XI. Griezmann scored a brace against Granada, while Dembele has been in good form and has started Barca’s last three

Youngsters Riqui Puig or Francisco Trincao are also options for Koeman, although both players look more likely to start the game on the bench and potentially arrive in the second half.

Koeman will need no reminding that Barca struggled last time out without Messi. The team were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Eibar on December 29 and had to come from behind to snatch a point.

READ NEXT: Dembele ‘Amazes’ Barcelona Team-Mates in Training: Report