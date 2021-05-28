Barcelona Boss Koeman Responds To Anxiety Attack Claims

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has taken to social media to respond to rumors he ended up in hospital this week after suffering from an anxiety attack.

The Dutchman took to Twitter to show he is feeling good with a caption that read, “Don’t believe anything you hear. I am healthy, that’s all that matters in life.”

Don’t believe anything you hear. I am healthy, that’s all that matters in life! 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/yTlPxL0sKn — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) May 28, 2021

Daniel Girones at Fox Sports reported on Twitter on Thursday that Koeman had to go to hospital in Barcelona after suffering from anxiety. President Joan Laporta appeared to confirm the news in a press conference on Friday, as reported by AS.

The Barcelona chief told reporters, “We spoke calmly with him. He had an episode that took him to hospital and he routinely gets checked up. He gave us a scare, especially thinking that a year ago he had a heart attack.”

The agency that looks after Koeman subsequently hit back at Laporta’s words and offered an explanation for the Dutchman’s hospital visit.

The words of FC Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta during a press conference today about @RonaldKoeman's anxiety attack are overdone. Ronald has been to the hospital for blood pressure checks, a routine check for people with his medical history. — WassermanNetherlands (@WassNetherlands) May 28, 2021

Koeman underwent a heart procedure in May 2020 after experiencing chest pain, as reported by The Guardian. The Barca boss was taken to hospital in an ambulance and underwent a cardiac catheterisation.

Koeman Agent Blast Barcelona

Koeman’s agent, Rob Jansen, also hit out at Barcelona and Laporta for the comments at the press conference. Jansen told Algemeen Dagblad that the president was talking “nonsense” and Koeman’s medical details should remain private, as reported by Goal.

“It’s total nonsense. A president is not allowed to say things like this at all, that is a violation of privacy” he said. “Ronald only had his blood pressure measured. He has had a cardiac catheterization and is therefore checked every now and then. That’s all it is.”

Koeman’s agency also hit out at the speculation surrounding the coach’s future at the Camp Nou. Laporta has reportedly told Koeman he will only continue if a replacement cannot be found in the next 15 days, according to Catalunya Radio.

Wasserman responded with a tweet that was subsequently deleted. The tweet read, “Imagine: I want to marry you, but I have doubts. Give me two weeks to find a better partner. If I can’t find the right person, we will get married anyway!”

Guardiola Has Bad News For Laporta

It’s still not clear if Koeman will continue at the Camp Nou or be replaced. Laporta’s “dream” choice to take over is former coach and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta also spoke about Guardiola at his news conference on Friday, as reported by Metro. He said, “I am not here to talk about dreams, I am here to talk about realities. When we talk about Guardiola, the only thing in my head is that I hope he can win the Champions League this weekend.”

Guardiola was subsequently asked about the rumors at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League final clash with Chelsea. The coach told reporters, “I’m staying at Manchester City, I’m sure – whatever happens tomorrow. Winning or losing the final won’t change my future.”

