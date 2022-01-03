Barcelona Chief Makes Big Erling Haaland Transfer Claim

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a big claim when asked about speculation the Catalan giants will try to land Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

Laporta told a news conference to unveil new signing Ferran Torres that he feels the club can land the prolific striker despite Barcelona’s huge debts and ongoing financial issues, as reported by Dermot Corrigan at The Athletic.

“The technical department are working hard to built a great team. Everything is possible if you do things right,” he said. “And we are doing that, so I am sure it will go well. We are back, the proof is Ferran. “This shows that Barca are still a leader — our resurgence is a reality and the market has realised that.”

It’s thought Haaland will be available for €75 million, a relatively cheap fee in today’s transfer market, due to a clause in his contract that comes into force in the summer of 2022, as reported by Marca.

Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has already hinted that his client could leave Dortmund at the end of the season and has named Barcelona as one club where he could potentially move to in an interview with Sport1.

The striker has not given much away publicly on his future plans but has reportedly told supporters while in Marbella over the Christmas period that he plans to play in Spain next.

Barcelona Can’t Yet Afford To Register Torres

Yet Laporta’s words will bemuse supporters, particularly as the club have not yet registered new signing Ferran Torres and will be unable to do so until they reduce their wage bill.

Club director Mateu Alemany has admitted as much but said he is hopeful the situation will be resolved as early as the weekend, as reported by ESPN.

“The reality is when we signed him we knew we didn’t have the salary limit,” he said. “Since then, we’ve been working hard and we’re convinced we will be able to register him before Sunday. We want him available for the coach as soon as possible.”

Torres is currently injured, after sustaining a fractured foot while on international duty in October 2021, which does give Barcelona some breathing room. However, the forward is expected back some time in January which means Barca must work fast.

Torres Not Worried By Barcelona’s Financial Problems

The Barcelona new signing was officially unveiled in front of supporters at the Camp Nou after making his move from Premier League champions Manchester City on a five-year deal on Monday, January 3.

Torres was asked about the registration issue and made it clear he is not worried about the situation, as reported by Diario Sport. He said, “I am totally calm, they are doing everything possible, we are working on it, but I am very calm and I know that it can be done.”

Barcelona will need to release players, or potentially renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract at a lower rate, to be able to renew Torres. However, the most recent contact talks with the Frenchman broke down without an agreement.

