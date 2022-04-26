‘He Is Very Expensive:’ Barcelona Chief Rules Out Signing Striker

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has appeared to rule out any chance of the club signing Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are one of several clubs to have been linked with the Norway international, but a deal looks highly unlikely because of the club’s ongoing financial problems.

Laporta was asked by a young supporter about the possibility of landing the striker on Tuesday, April 26 and made the club’s stance pretty clear, as reported by El Desmarque. “Haaland no, he is very expensive,” said the Barcelona president.

Haaland is one of the most exciting attackers in Europe currently and has 18 goals and 7 assists in just 21 Bundesliga outings for Borussia Dortmund in the current 2021-22 season.

Premier League leaders Manchester City and La Liga champions Real Madrid are reportedly battling it out for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Barcelona Turn to Lewandowski?

Barcelona appear to have turned their attentions to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as an alternative to Haaland. The Poland international is out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree an extension.

The Bavarian giants have made it clear they want Lewandowski to stay at the Allianz Arena which means the striker “will have to force the issue” if he does want to depart, as reported by Diario Sport.

Lewandowski spoke about his future to Sky Sport after scoring in a 3-1 victory over Dortmund that secured a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern, as reported by Fifa.

“I read what was in the media, but I haven’t heard anything from the club,” he said. “A meeting is coming soon, but I don’t know what will happen either. I also see what’s happening, it’s not that easy for me.”

Bayern Take Strong Stance

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken about Lewandowski and insisted the club would not sell even if they were offered a bid worth €40 million to €50 million bid, as reported by The Athletic.

However, Salihamidzic also conceded that there are financial issues that need to be taken into consideration when it comes to offering the 33-year-old a new contract.

“Of course (we want to keep him). Lewandowski is highly appreciated. But he’s our top earner at the club. We also have to look at our financial possibilities and how much money we have,” he added. “We have all the time in the world. We have the best striker in the world and we’re proud of that.”

Barcelona’s financial issues may also make a deal for Lewandowski difficult. However, Bayern are thought to be keen on midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as reported by Diario Sport.

The Catalans don’t want to sell the Dutchman, something coach Xavi made clear at a news conference ahead of Barca’s defeat to Rayo, but “will study” any acceptable offers. It’s also thought that Bayern “could ask” for the midfielder in any negotiations that take place concerning Lewandowski.

