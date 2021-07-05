Barcelona Chiefs Meet To Discuss Griezmann Future: Report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly met with coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the future of France international forward Antoine Griezmann ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

The two met met last week to talk about the 30-year-old and the possibility of selling the Frenchman in the summer transfer window, according to La Sexta’s Josep Soldado Gomez.

It’s not good news for Griezmann either. Koeman is said to view the forward as “expendable,” while Laporta needs to sell players to raise funds to finance a contract extension for Lionel Messi.

Griezmann only arrived at Barcelona two years ago from Atletico Madrid but has failed to live up to his lofty €120 million ($135m) price tag. The 30-year-old is contracted to Barca until 2024 and has a buyout clause set at €800 million ($900 million).

Too Many Attackers at Barcelona?

Barcelona certainly need to offload some attackers ahead of the new season following the arrivals of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. The duo join Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, and Ansu Fati in the squad. Lionel Messi is also expected to remain at Barcelona but is currently out of contract.

Francisco Trincao has moved to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanders on loan but more departures are expected. The club also needs to reduce the wage bill in order to finance Messi’s new contract, according to Marca.

The departure of Philippe Coutinho would free up “around 50 million euros” but finding a buyer may be difficult. Braithwaite could also be sold, while Griezmann could also go as he earns “40 million euros gross a year.”

Griezmann is also not guarateed a place in the attack if he does stay. Messi will continue to captain the team and 18-year-old starlet Ansu Fati will be eager to regain his place after missing most of last season through injury.

New signings Depy and Aguero will also be hoping for regular football after making the move to the Camp Nou, meaning competition for places in attack will be fierce.

Griezmann To Manchester City?

It’s not clear where Griezmann would move to if he were sold. However, there has been speculation that Manchester City could move for the France international if the Citizens fail to land top target Harry Kane.

Negotiations with the England captain “are not advancing” which means Griezmann could emerge as a Plan B for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions, according to Diario Sport.

The report adds that journalist Luis Canut, who is said to be “close” to Koeman, has revealed Barcelona’s attack for next season will be Messi, Depay, and Aguero with Griezmann only set to feature “as a backup.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City is in the market for a striker after seeing Aguero leave after his contract expired. Club chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has already said his team are willing to spend big this season to strengthen the squad and has vowed to “bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions,” as reported by BBC Sport.

