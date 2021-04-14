Barcelona Come Up With New Plan To Tempt Haaland: Report

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a new plan to try and tempt Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou in a transfer the Catalan giants are well aware will be very difficult to pull off.

The prolific Norwegian is one of Europe’s most sought-after players after emerging as one of the continent’s hottest strikers since signing for Dortmund. A huge price tag and anticipated interest from a host of other top clubs means Barca may struggle to compete for the striker’s signature.

According to Fernando Polo and Xavier Munoz at Mundo Deportivo, Barca want to try to “seduce” Haaland into signing for the club either this summer or next year. The Catalan giants feel they can persuade Haaland and his entourage that Barca is the best option “in the short, medium and long term” for a number of reasons even though there may be higher wages on offer available elsewhere.

Barca will tell Haaland that he can play alongside captain Lionel Messi and then take on a “huge role” and be the main man at the Camp Nou after the captain hangs up his boots. The club will also remind Haaland that Real Madrid’s priority is Kylian Mbappe, which means Haaland may have to play back-up, and believe this could also work in their favor.

Haaland Agent Offers Update

It still remains unclear what Haaland will do next, although his agent Mino Raiola has offered an update on the striker’s situation. Raiola told Sport1 that Dortmund have made it clear they don’t want to sell this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I can confirm that I’ve been in Dortmund. Michael Zorc – Dortmund’s sporting director – made very clear that they don’t want to sell Erling,” he said. “I respect it but it doesn’t mean that I agree. There is no war between me and Dortmund.”

Yet it’s possible Dortmund may be forced to alter their thinking, particularly if the German club misses out on qualification for next season’s Champions League. Dortmund are currently down in fifth place in the Bundesliga, a distant seven points off fourth place.

Haaland also reportedly has a release clause of between €75 million and €100m which comes into effect next summer, according to ESPN. Dortmund may be tempted to cash in if they receive offers in excess of those numbers at the end of the season.

Barcelona In Talks With Aguero

Haaland is not the only striker to be linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is also an option and has been in talks with the Catalan giants, according to Diario Sport.

The Argentine will be a free agent once his contract with the Premier League side expires at the end of the season and wants to play for Barca but will have to take a big pay-cut if he is to secure a move to the Camp Nou.

The report adds that Barca want to add a No. 9, such as Aguero, but would still move for a “younger, top-level striker” even if the Argentine did arrive. However, the club would have to offload some players first to free up some room on the wage bill and in the squad.

