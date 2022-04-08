‘I Wouldn’t Spend a Lot of Money on Him:’ Alves Gives Barcelona Advice

Barcelona defneder Dani Alves has opened up on the club’s transfer targets and has offered the Catalan giants some advice ahead of the summer transfer window.

Xavi’s side have been linked with a host of attackers including Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland. Alves told Diario Sport that Mbappe is worth spending big on but Haaland is not.

“I wouldn’t do crazy things for Haaland. Honestly, I would not spend a lot of money on him. In Mbappé yes, but in Haaland no. I am playing being sports director, eh, but I would bet on Mbappé first,” he said. “I think he is more complete in all aspects. If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best way. If it depended on me, I would bet on Mbappé.”

Both players are in the midst of prolific campaigns once again. Mbappe has 36 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, while Haaland has 24 despite having endured an injury-interrupted season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Alves Talks Ansu Fati

However, Barcelona may not end up going all out for a striker this summer if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can continue his fine form and Ansu Fati makes a successful return from injury, according to ESPN.

Aubameyang has been a hit since arriving in the summer, scoring nine goals already for his new club. Meanwhile, Fati is back in training after three months out and will be hoping to make a competitive return soon.

Alves also spoke about Fati to Diario Sport and explained how the teenager reminds him of a former teammate and Barcelona legend.

“Ansu was born to score goals. He reminds me of Samuel Eto’o. He is a machine for destroying defenses. I think he can also mark an era, a special history within Barça,” he added. “It will depend, like the rest of the youngsters, on if he takes the right path and optimizes his qualities. Fame is the greatest distraction in life. You have to know how to master it.”

Fati has endured a nightmare couple of seasons with injury and has only played 10 times for Barcelona in 2021-22. However, the striker has still managed to score five times.

Pedri Is a Mix of Iniesta and Xavi

The Barcelona full-back also went on to speak about midfielder Pedri. The 19-year-old is another of Barca’s teenagers who is playing a starring role this season, and Alves compared to him both Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

“He’s a particular person. He’s an ‘old soul’, he’s on another level. It’s amazing to have him by my side. I’m very privileged, I’m seeing incredible things from the front line. I don’t like to compare him to anyone, although in football it’s inevitable Don Andrés is Don Andrés,” he said. “For me, Pedri is neither Xavi nor Iniesta, he is a ‘mix’ of the two. I even think he has more goals than both of them. He tries a lot from outside the area, he shoots well… he is improving a lot in this aspect.”

Dani Alves is set to return to the Barcelona starting XI for the team’s next game against Levante on Sunday, April 10 in La Liga. The Brazilian was forced to sit out the draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out as he’s not registered for the Europa League.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Make U-Turn on Ousmane Dembele Future: Report