Dani Alves Has Message For Barcelona Fans After Shock Return [WATCH]

Dani Alves has sent an upbeat message to Barcelona fans after sealing a shock return to his former club on a free transfer following his departure from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

“Hello Culers! I’m here in Barcelona, I’m here with you guys. I’m very happy to return home,” he said in a video released on Twitter. “I hope to see you all very soon. Let’s enjoy and rebuild this team we all love. Kisses!”

Barcelona have confirmed the Brazil international will join the club for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The 38-year-old will be able to train with the team from next week but will not be available to feature for the club until January 2022.

Alves is the first player to arrive at the club since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager. The Brazilian is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history and won 23 trophies during his first stint with Barca.

Cafu Backs Alves Return

Barca’s decision to bring back Alves has come as something of a shock but has been backed by Brazil legend Cafu. The former center-back told EFE that he thinks it’s a great move by the Catalan giants, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Cafu said that Alves’s “experience will give Barcelona a lot” and he also thinks that “despite his age, he is in full physical condition.” The former AC Milan man also reveals he believes Alves is “better than” him and will be a “great signing for Barcelona.”

Alves has not played competitive football since he left Sao Paulo in September but was part of the Brazil team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022. He has also made it clear in a post on Instagram how determined he is to succeed back at Barca.

The defender’s love for Barcelona is obvious but he will also be hoping to impress in a bid to gain a place in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alves To Wear The No. 8 at Barcelona?

Alves has already worn several different numbers at Barcelona during his first spell with the club. The full-back is most famous for wearing the No. 2 but actually started off with the No. 20.

However, Alves also took on the No. 22, in tribute to close friend and teammate Eric Abidal following his departure from the club, and also took over Xavi’s No. 6 in his final season after the skipper had left.

Those numbers are all currently occupied which means Alves may debut with the No. 8 which is the only available option. The No. 8 actually belongs to Miralem Pjanic who is spending the season on loan at Besiktas.

Other squad numbers may become available if Barca offload players in the January transfer window, but Alves could make his debut before any business is done. The veteran is potentially set to debut on January 2 against Real Mallorca in La Liga.

