Dani Alves Sends Strong Message About Barcelona Future

Dani Alves has sent a strong message to Barcelona regarding his future and has made it crystal clear he wants to remain at the Camp Nou past the end of the current campaign.

The charismatic Brazilian returned on a free transfer in January and signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season. Barcelona have yet to confirm if the 39-year-old will be offered a new deal, but Alves told Marca he thinks the club still need him.

“My mission was to come here and show what I can contribute. I’m not one of those who think that for my whole career and for everything I’ve won I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, no. I always think I have to prove my worth. I can’t do anything else but give myself 200 percent to the club I love and love madly,” he said. “But it’s up to them to decide. I know where I am in my life and my career, but I also know what I have inside. And I think the one who doesn’t have me loses. I raised that level not of arrogance but of self-knowledge. If Barça wants me to renew, I’m delighted. If you don’t want to, thank you very much, and I will continue to defend this club to the death wherever it is.”

Alves has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona since returning, scoring once and providing two assists for the Catalan giants.

Alves Talks Barcelona’s Troubles

The return of Alves has been a factor in Barcelona’s rise up the table. The Catalans are currently second in La Liga despite another chaotic campaign that saw Ronald Koeman sacked and replaced by Xavi.

Barcelona have endured a difficult few years due to the club’s economic problems, some ill-judged big-money transfers and of course the departure of club legend Lionel Messi.

Alves was asked about Barcelona’s recent problems and offered his thoughts on where he feels it has all gone wrong for the Catalan giants.

“For me what changed at Barca is that they got carried away by the tide. Football has been changing and the club mistakenly wanted to change and follow this tide,” he said. “But if you have a solid base, you don’t have to adapt to what comes up or [what becomes] fashion because then you will be vulnerable. Barça has an academy to build from, that is their strength. Football has been changing and starting to buy and sell, and that is not Barça!”

Barcelona currently have a rich crop of impressive youngsters in the squad with Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Nico Gonzalez, and Gavi having all enjoyed regular football this season.

Alves Urges Barcelona To Improve

Barcelona will be expected to challenge for titles next season but Alves knows his team must improve if they are to land any silverware next year. The veteran already knows one aspect in particular that Barcelona need to get right.

“I think this season has been marked by intermittence, by instability of mind. If you do not have a serene and balanced head, there is instability. You have to lower the importance of victories and defeats, and thus you balance yourself,” he said. “We have to improve at Barça on a mental level, that the players are stronger on a mental level, they are going to last longer and are going to do more incredible things.”

Barcelona’s next match is against Real Betis on Saturday, May 7 where a victory for Xavi’s side will guarantee a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

