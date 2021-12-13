Frenkie de Jong’s Father Makes Surprise Transfer Revelation

Frenkie de Jong has endured a tough start to the 2021-22 season with Barcelona but has still attracted interest from some of the top clubs across Europe, according to the midfielder’s father.

There has been speculation recently that the cash-strapped Catalan giants could be tempted to cash in on De Jong as a way of raising funds to strengthen the team in other areas.

John de Jong has spoken to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad about the rumors and admits clubs have been in touch, although he’s not expecting a move to Bayern Munich or Manchester United to happen.

“It’s often bad weather there,” he said. “Of course it’s about football, but it does matter. Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

De Jong also played down recent criticism of some of his son’s performances for Barcelona. He added “sometimes Frenkie gets a 4. It will be. What is important to him is what his trainer thinks.”

The Netherlands international moved to Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019, signing a five-year deal with the club for a fee of €75 million, plus a further 11 million in variables.

Xavi Talks De Jong Rumors

Barcelona coach Xavi has responded to recent rumors about De Jong and insisted he was not for sale at a press conference before the team’s 3-1 La Liga win over Villarreal, as reported by Football Oranje.

“Our goal is for Frenkie to be happy here,” he said. “We desperately need that type of player. He is definitely not in the shop window, rather the opposite. The idea is to make him stronger here.”

De Jong has been a regular for the Catalans ever since he joined the club but has struggled to consistently find his best form this season and has been overshadowed by teenagers such as Gavi and Nico Gonzalez who have broken into the first team.

Catalans ‘Are Crazy’ About Frenkie

Despite the speculation, John de Jong is in no doubt that his son remains a popular figure among Barcelona supporters. The midfielder’s father also spoke about how happy his son is living in the city with his partner Mikky Kiemeney.

“The young couple are just renovating a new house. Closer to the stadium. They are having such a great time in Barcelona,” he added. “Life is great there. I’m there often. Even now you are in the sun with 16 degrees. No, never on the Ramblas, that’s faded glory. The city offers so much more. I sometimes sit there on a terrace before a game and I see hundreds of people with a shirt from Frenkie. Those Catalans are absolutely crazy about him. Then I pinch my arm. Is this really true?”

De Jong has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, scoring once in the win over Villarreal and picking up assists in La Liga victories against Real Sociedad and Getafe.

