Barcelona Defender Seals Loan Exit With €20M Purchase Option

Sergino Dest has completed a deadline day move away from Barcelona and has joined Serie A champions AC Milan on an initial loan with a €20 million purchase option included in the transfer.

Sergiño Dest loaned to AC Milan — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022

Barcelona confirmed the news via the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and AC Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Sergiño Dest for the 2022/23 season,” read a statement. “The agreement also establishes a purchase option.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the purchase option is set at €20m. Barca paid Ajax €21m plus a potential €5m in add-ons for the youngster back in 2020.

Dest has moved on after just two years at the Camp Nou. The USMNT star has left in search of regular game time after struggling for minutes under Xavi this season. Milan have moved for the American after losing Alessandro Florenzi to injury.

Barcelona coach Xavi has left the full-back out of the team’s first three matches of the season, despite a lack of right-backs in the squad, which is a clear signal that Dest is not in his plans for the future.

Barcelona will replace Dest with Hector Bellerin. The full-back’s agent Albert Botines has confirmed the 27-year-old will sign for the Catalan giants after leaving Premier League side Arsenal on a free transfer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona’s Right-Back Curse Continues?

Dest’s failure to nail down a place at Barcelona sees the club continue to struggle to find a replacement for Dani Alves. The Brazilian left the club first time around in 2016 and a number of players have tried, and failed, to fill the void.

Douglas, Aleix Vidal, Nelson Semedo, and Dest have all been brought in but subsequently shipped out. Sergi Roberto, whose preferred position is in midfield, has also featured at right-back but never made the spot his own.

Barcelona ended up bringing Alves back last season for a brief spell on a free transfer. The Brazilian went straight back into the team under Xavi but was not offered a new deal when his contract expired.

The club’s decision to bring in Bellerin on a short-term contract suggests the position is still an issue. Bellerin is an experienced player, who began his career at Barcelona, but still doesn’t look the long-term answer to the club’s right-back problem.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Agree To Rip Up Striker’s Contract