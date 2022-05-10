Barcelona Star Taken Off in an Ambulance After Scary Clash

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken off in an ambulance after suffering a head injury during his team’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on Tuesday, May 10 following an ugly clash of heads with team-mate Gavi.

Ronald Araujo is leaving the field in an ambulance after making head-to-head contact with Gavi. 🙏 for @RonaldAraujo_4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2022

The two players clashed while jumping for the same ball just after the hour mark at the Camp Nou with Barcelona leading the game 3-1.

Gavi went down immediately clutching his head, but Araujo initially ran off before collapsing onto the turf. The defender was treated on the pitch and then taken straight to hospital in an ambulance, as shown by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

Ambulance straight on for Araujo, fans changing for the Uruguayan pic.twitter.com/iVpBbhYQel — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 10, 2022

Gavi was cleared to continue but Araujo was replaced by defender Clement Lenglet. There was much concern for the 23-year-old around the stadium in what was a scary incident given the nature of the injury.

Barcelona subsequently confirmed the defender has suffered a concussion and will undergo further tests in hospital.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Araujo Injury Mars Barca Win

Xavi’s side went on to complete a 3-1 win over Celta after Araujo’s departure. The players did seem affected by the incident which saw 11 minutes of stoppage time played at the end of the match.

Barca took the lead in the first half when Ousmane Dembele produced a brilliant nutmeg and run to tee up Memphis Depay for the opening goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then doubled the hosts’ lead just before half-time.

Dembele then produced his second assist of the night early in the second half to make it 3-0 to Barca. The Frenchman laid the ball on a plate for Aubameyang to sweep home his 11th La Liga goal of the season.

Celta did manage to pull one back through Iago Aspas but couldn’t beat goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen again. Barca substitute Riqui Puig did get the ball in the net in the second half but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The win sees Barca further cement second spot ahead of their final two games of the season against Getafe and Villarreal. Celta Vigo had already secured their La Liga status for next season by beating Alaves 4-0 last time out.

Barcelona Facing Selection Nightmare?

Meanwhile, Araujo’s injury will add to Barcelona’s defensive problems. The Catalans are already without Gerard Pique and Sergino Dest due to injury with both players expected to miss the rest of the season.

Eric Garcia will also miss Barcelona’s next match after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Celta. The yellow card brings about an automatic one-match ban, ruling the Spain international out of the trip to Getafe on Sunday, May 15.

Frenkie de Jong and Jordi Alba were also handed bookings late in the game which mean the duo will join Garcia in missing the match. Sergio Busquets will be available again after suspension but midfielders Nico Gonzalez and Pedri remain on the injured list.

In defense, Xavi may have just Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Oscar Mingueza as his only fit center-backs for the match at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. All three players have struggled for game time in 2021-22 after falling down the pecking order.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘About To Sell’ Attacker For €20 Million: Report