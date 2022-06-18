Dembele Tells Barcelona Fan About His Future Plans [WATCH]

Ousmane Dembele’s future remains uncertain with the forward out of contract at Barcelona at the end of June 2022 and not expected to agree a extension with the Catalan giants.

It looks increasingly like Dembele will call time on his Camp Nou career shortly and walk away on a free transfer. Indeed there has been speculation he could move to Premier League side Chelsea and work again with Thomas Tuchel.

However, Dembele has now been asked about his plans by a supporter and insisted he’s happy at the Camp Nou. The forward was also asked about the possibility of a move to the Blues and replied only, “I’m fine with Barcelona.”

Dembele’s comments come as a surprise given he has been unable to agree a new contract with Barcelona despite negotiations having taken place between the two parties throughout the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old has been at Barcelona since summer 2017 but his career at the club has been plagued by injury. In total the forward has made 150 appearances for the Catalans in almost five years, scoring 32 goals and contributing 33 assists.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Talks Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Dembele and insisted there has been no word from the player or his agent on the latest contract offer made by the club, according to FourFourTwo.

Laporta explained, “Ousmane had a renewal offer from us and we have no news that he has accepted it.”

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is not planning any more meetings with Dembele and has “had enough of waiting for a response in one way or another from the player,” as reported by Diario Sport.

Coach Xavi was keen to keep hold of Dembele and asked the club’s chiefs to make an extra effort to renew his contract even though they had considered the forward “lost a long time ago.”

Dembele Heading For Chelsea?

Dembele’s comments come as a surprise given there is mounting speculation he will sign for Chelsea on a free transfer. The Blues have “held talks” with Dembele and “are confident they can get the deal over the line,” as reported by Football.London.

Coach Thomas Tuchel has already been asked about the possibility of the forward moving to Stamford Bridge and was full of praise for the French winger.

“He’s a very good player and I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund,” he said. “It was only one year, it should have been longer, but I needed to leave and he decided to leave.”

Tuchel and Dembele are said to have a “strong relationship” which could help Chelsea beat off competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Dembele’s future has been in the headlines all season but an end to the saga is finally in sight. Despite his words, there seems little chance at present that Dembele will still be a Barcelona player next season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Boss Xavi Has Brutal Message for Gerard Pique: Report