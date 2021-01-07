Dembele Drops Fresh Hint Over Barcelona Future?

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of speculation with the Frenchman out of contract next year and still to pen an extension at the Camp Nou.

Yet the 23-year-old may just have dropped a hint on his current thinking with his activity on social media. Journalist Santi Ovalle spotted how the Frenchman has liked a post on Instagram asking him to stay at Barcelona for many years.

Dembélé da like en Instagram a un comentario de @TEAMDEMBELE_11 que le pide que se quede muchos años en el Barça 👀 #fcblive pic.twitter.com/ZW3GVfmDhZ — Santi Ovalle (@santiovalle) January 7, 2021

Dembele has returned to fitness this season after an injury-plagued spell at the Camp Nou and has been in good form for the Catalan giants. The forward has five goals and two assists in all competitions so far in 2020-21.

Barcelona have also been happy to show off Dembele back in action on the training ground.

Koeman Praises Dembele

Koeman has started Dembele in Barca’s last two matches, away wins over Huesca and Athletic Bilbao, and praised the Frenchman for his performance at the San Mames in Wednesday, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Everything starts with the players himself. If Dembélé feels good physically, he can perform very well. I have never doubted his quality and he gives us a lot. I try to manage his minutes because he’s not used to playing so many games in a row. He gives us a lot, due to his quality in one-on-one, depth and speed.

Supporters were also impressed with Dembele’s showing in the 3-2 victory that propelled Barca into third place in the table behind leaders Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in second place.

Dembele and Dest on that right side are a nightmare for any team. Barcelona have not missed Sergi Roberto at all. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 6, 2021

Every Barca fan should pray for a fully fit Ousmane Dembele throughout year 2021.. what a baller — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) January 6, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé has played 213 minutes in the Champions League this season. In that time he’s bagged 5 goal contributions. That’s equal to a goal or an assist every 42 minutes 🤯🤯🤯. pic.twitter.com/bUOxdgE7I8 — total Barça (@totalBarca) January 7, 2021

You know Dembélé is making really good decisions with the ball, because Messi passed to him as many times as he passed to Pedri — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) January 6, 2021

Koeman will understandably want to be careful with Dembele, given his injury record, but there’s no doubt the Frenchman is showing signs of getting back to his very best form at Barcelona.

Will Dembele Stay?

Dembele could have left Barcelona last summer and was very close to a move to Premier League side Manchester United, as reported by AS. Yet a move failed to materialize and Dembele ended up staying at the Camp Nou instead.

However, the Frenchman is now heading towards the final year of his contract and Barcelona may have a big decision to make over Dembele in the summer. The club won’t want to risk losing him for free or in a cut-price deal so may be forced to sell at the end of the season if he doesn’t extend his deal.

Barcelona are working on a new deal but will have to wait until after January’s presidential elections to make an official offer, according to Mundo Deportivo‘s Fernando Polo. The club’s new president will have some crunch decisions to make after taking office, including what to do with Dembele.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old will be eager to make up for lost time out on the pitch. Injury to Ansu Fati means Dembele has become even more important to Barcelona, and his performances in the next few months could go a long way to determining his future at the Camp Nou.

