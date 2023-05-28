Ousmane Dembele Sends Out Strong Message on His Barcelona Future

Ousmane Dembele has sent out a strong message on his Barcelona future amid speculation he is wanted at French champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Dembele spoke to Telefoot about his love for Barcelona and made it clear he wants to stay at the club and try to bring the European Cup back to the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

“My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça, winning a trophy with the club you love is the best,” he said. “I’ve been a Barça fan since I was little, I’ve always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a a great player here.”

According, to L’Equipe, Dembele is one of the names on PSG’s summer wishlist, as reported by Sport. The forward is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 but has a release clause that drops to just 50 million euros this summer.

Dembele has played a key role in Barcelona’s title success this season. The Frenchman has 5 goals and 5 assists for the club in La Liga so far in the 2022-23 campaign, although he did miss three months of the season through injury.

