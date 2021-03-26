Barcelona Discover Erling Haaland Asking Price: Report

Barcelona must reportedly shell out €180 million ($212m) if they are to land Borussia Dortmund’s prolific striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Bundesliga club has slapped a huge price tag on the 20-year-old Norway international, and the price is “designed to warn Europe’s heavyweights off making a bid,” according to Stephan Uersfeld and Rodri Faez at ESPN.

Dortmund hopes the price will ensure Haaland stays with the club for another year despite interest from a host of Europe’s top sides including Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

The report adds that new Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “eager to make Haaland a cornerstone of his tenure at the club” but will find it difficult to do a deal with the club’s debts standing at €1.1 billion.

Barca & Real Madrid Need ‘Magic Trick’ To Land Haaland

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been asked about the possibility of Haaland plying his trade in the Spanish top flight next season and made it clear he doubts whether Barcelona or Real Madrid could afford the star striker, as reported by AS.

“How, with a magic trick? he said. “Barca has to move out many players to bring a star, Madrid is not in a position to do it either. Apart from the clubs owned by nation states, everyone has financial issues.”

Yet speculation persists that Barcelona will try to bring in the young Norwegian, and sports lawyer Enric Ripoll has said he believes the club will be able to sign Haaland this summer “without breaking any financial rules.”

Haaland has given little away about his future and has even hinted at staying at Dortmund at a news conference this week, according to beIN Sports. He said: “I still have three years of contract. I am not worried about that.”

Barca Wants Haaland & Three Low-Cost Options

Barcelona must sell before they can buy players this summer due to the club’s tricky financial position and have plenty of options ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The club is keen to bring in one expensive star name, with Haaland the top priority, and three low-cost options, according to Diario Sport. Free agents Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Eric Garcia continue to be linked with a Camp Nou move.

Players who could be sold this summer include World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann and Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, although the salaries of both players may put off potential buyers, according to Marca.

Barca also has plenty of business to do this summer. Perhaps most importantly the club must deal with Lionel Messi’s future. The captain is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave as a free agent unless he signs a new deal.

Young center-back Oscar Mingueza’s contract also expires in the summer, while Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, and Pedri all have deals that expire in 2022 and may also be offered renewals.

