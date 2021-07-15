Barcelona Drops Biggest Hint Yet Over Griezmann’s Future

Barcelona appears to have dropped a hint over Antoine Griezmann’s future by leaving the France international out of promotional footage of the club’s new away kit.

The kit was unveiled on Thursday with a host of first-team players and Barcelona Femeni stars used to show off the new uniform.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all featured in the club’s initial tweet, while Barca Femeni palyers Aitana, Marta Torrejón, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Jenni Hermoso are also seen.

Barcelona followed that up with another promotional video showing how the players “enjoyed wearing the new kit for the first time” but once again there is no sign of Griezmann.

Our players enjoyed wearing the new away kit for the first time 💜 pic.twitter.com/7XjxKBfv2J — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2021

The decision not to use Griezmann is noticeable, particularly as the forward was used in the photoshoot for the club’s new home kit. He also featured in a video with Pique, De Jong, and Ter Stegen.

Catalan journalist Gerard Romero noted how Griezmann had been photographed in the new shirt but highlighted how the club had chosen not to use the footage. Romero adds that Griezmann’s exit is now “a reality.”

El club tenia previsión de mostrar a Griezmann en la campaña de hoy de la 2a equipación. NO está de forma oficial. Pero si estaba el material listo… 👀 La salida de Antoine una realidad #mercato pic.twitter.com/ZAZxPxBGs3 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 15, 2021

Barca announced the new away kit includes a design that “promotes women’s empowerment” and is part of a commitment to commemorate a game played at the Camp Nou on December 25, 1970 by the women’s team Selecció Ciutat de Barcelona which is thought to be the origin of women’s football at the club.

Griezmann To Return To Atletico?

Griezmann’s future is currently uncertain amid speculation the World Cup winner is set to return to former club Atletico Madrid. Barca wants to offload the Frenchman to reduce the wage bill which would allow the club to finance Lionel Messi’s new contract.

The Catalan giants are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal involving Griezmann and midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

The report adds that while Griezmann would like to see out his contract at Barcelona he would “be willing to return to Atletico if Barca no longer want him.” Barca “still need to make cutbacks” to be able to register Messi’s new contract with La Liga.

Griezmann is Barca’s highest earner after Messi and losing his salary would be a big help to the financially-stricken Catalan giants. The club also has an over-abundance of attackers following the arrivals of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Barca Wants Joao Felix?

It’s still not clear if a Griezmann-Saul swap deal will go through. The difference in valuation between the two players means Barca wants “an additional 15-20 million euros” from Atletico, according to Diario Sport’s Jordi Gil.

Yet the Rojiblancos would prefer a straight swap which has led Barca to think of other players. The Catalans would prefer to see Portugal international Joao Félix included in the deal but that is also tricky.

Felix “earns much more” than Saul which means Barca would not be able to reduce the wage bill by as much as they would like. It’s also difficult to see where Felix would fit in at Barcelona with Messi, Depay, and Ansu Fati already in the Barca squad.

