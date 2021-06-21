Eto’o Makes Exciting Prediction About Messi & Aguero At Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o is backing Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero to bang in the goals for the Catalan giants next season following the striker’s arrival at the Camp Nou.

Aguero will link up with his Argentina international teammate for the first time in club football next season after leaving Premier League champions Manchester City on a free transfer.

Eto’o told Radio Villa Trinidad that the two attackers will score plenty of goals together when asked about the duo, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. He explained, “I’m sure that Barça is going to score at least 60 goals in each season.”

Eto’o Says ‘Messi Is Barcelona’

Messi’s future at Barcelona is not yet secure, with the captain out of contract at the end of June and yet to renew, although club president Joan Laporta has said he is confident he will stay at the club.

Eto’o also added that he does not see Messi leaving the Camp Nou and said he cannot imagine the 33-year-old playing for any other club than Barcelona. He added, “Messi is Barcelona, ​​it doesn’t even cross my mind to see him with another shirt. It is his house, it is his club, it is his love. Leo is all Barcelona.”

Of course, the two players enjoyed a productive spell playing together for the Catalan giants between 2004 and 2009 and Eto’o also revealed some of the advice he had given Messi earlier in his career.

“One day I told him: ‘when you score goals, you will be unique’. In the end we play soccer to score goals. If you dribble the entire opposing team but don’t score, it doesn’t do much good,” he said. “He always listened to me, and I am grateful to him for that. He didn’t say anything, because he’s a very quiet boy, but he put it into practice. And today football agrees with me, we already see that Leo scores at least 30 goals every season. And what goals! Many times I am in front of my television and I want to enter it to celebrate the goals with Leo, because of how beautiful they are.”

Eto’o Says He’d Buy Sergio Ramos For Barcelona

Eto’o also spoke about Sergio Ramos, who has left Real Madrid after 16 years, and made the controversial claim he would be happy to see the center-back at Barcelona, as reported by AS.

The Barcelona legend also admitted that he’s a Paris Saint-Germain fan and thinks there’s a good chance the defender could end up at the Parc des Princes this summer.

“Hopefully Sergio goes to PSG. If I could sign him for Barça, I would,” he said. ” If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us.”

The prospect of Ramos moving to Barcelona is one most supporters would not like to even entertain, although the center-back has already ruled out the possibility of making a controversial move to the Catalan giants.

