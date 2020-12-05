Barcelona Fans Slam ‘Comedy’ Defense After Cadiz Defeat

Barcelona fans slammed the team’s defense after Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza.

The visitors went behind in the first half when Oscar Mingueza forced his own goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a diving save. Ter Stegen did well to get a touch but could not prevent Alvaro Giménez from knocking home from close range.

Barca managed to level through an own goal of their own after the break but went behind again six minutes later after an awful mix-up in defense that started from a Jordi Alba throw-in.

GOAL FOR CADIZ! It's the super sub Alvaro Negredo that helps restore Cadiz's lead over Barcelona to make it 2-1.#CadizBarca LIVE NOW ⬇️

The goal was enough to secure all three points for Cadiz and hand Álvaro Cervera’s men their first home La Liga win of the season. It’s the second huge result of the season for Cadiz who also beat Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in the campaign.

Barcelona Fans Rage at Defending

The result is a massive blow to Barcelona, leaving Ronald Koeman’s men already 12 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Unsurprisingly, the team’s awful defending came in for plenty of criticism.

How many comedy goals are Barcelona going to ship this season? — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) December 5, 2020

Just dreadful. From Lenglet and ter Stegen. Mistake after mistake. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 5, 2020

Barcelona’s defense was just non-existent there. 2-1 to Cadiz now. #FCB 🤦🏻‍♂️😬 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) December 5, 2020

Lenglet didn't want Mingueza to feel bad about his mistake in the first-half. excellent leadership from a team veteran IMO. https://t.co/tnQdQlLoER — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) December 5, 2020

So so so so so so so so stupid all around. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) December 5, 2020

Any Koeman blaming with such idiocy spreading through players deserves back whipping… — Football Mood ⚽Ⓜ (@footballmood) December 5, 2020

Take yer pick. Alba throw, Lenglet whatever that was, or Ter Stegen. Or errybody. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) December 5, 2020

Lenglet is the latest Barcelona player that retired without telling anyone about it. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 5, 2020

The result means Barca’s poor form away from home continues. The Catalan giants have won just once on the road in 2020-21 and have suffered defeats at Getafe, Atletico Madrid, and now Cadiz.

It’s a complete contrast to the team’s form in the Champions League. Barca top Group G after winning all five group games so far and are the only team in the competition still with a perfect record.

Barcelona Defense in the Spotlight

Barca’s defense has been in the spotlight this season due to injuries and individual mistakes costing the team points. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Samuel Umtiti are currently on the injured list, meaning Barcelona B defender Mingueza has been called into the team for the last four games.

Mingueza was substituted at half-time against Cadiz, along with the ineffective Philippe Coutinho, as Koeman made a double change by bringing in Ousmane Dembele and Pedri. The Barca boss also dropped midfielder Frenkie de Jong back into central defense alongside Clement Lenglet for the second 45 minutes.

Barca dominated possession but were undone by a poor defensive error that cost them all three points, and it’s not the first time this season they have been let down by some unimpressive play by the backline.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen was at fault for Atletico’s winning goal in Barca’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, while back-up stopper Neto made a poor error that resulted in a goal in the 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Koeman will know his team can’t afford to keep giving away cheap goals this season if they are to have any chance of landing silverware this season. The league title already looks a distant dream after just 10 games played with Barca having already been beaten four times.

Barca will need to pick themselves up quickly with Juventus at the Camp Nou next in their final Champions League group game before a home La Liga fixture with Levante.

