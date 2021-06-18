Fresh Images of Barcelona’s Wild New UCL Kit Leaked [LOOK]

Fresh images of the kit Barcelona will wear for home games in the 2021-22 Champions League have been leaked and offer a clearer picture of the new special edition strip.

The leak comes from Footy Headlines, a website that is regularly the first to get the lowdown on new kits from across Europe, and shows a pretty eye-catching shirt.

👕 LEAKED: FC Barcelona Champions League shirt for the 2021-22 season. Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/ObpVWr5vR1 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 18, 2021

The jersey goes with the usual Barcelona stripes but the colors are far from the traditional Blaugrana we are used to seeing. Indeed Footy Headlines describe the red as “fireberry” which is said to be “more of a pink.”

The design of the shirt may also need some explaining. According to the report, the design “features illustrations that highlight landmarks of various Barcelona neighborhoods inside the stripes.”

Barcelona’s latest kit will also “celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Olympic Games” being held in the city in 1992. The kit is finished off with blue shorts and the socks “will combine the much darker ‘blackened blue’ with ‘fireberry’ and ‘varisity maze’.”

Barcelona’s Champions League Place Confirmed

Barcelona’s place in the Champions League for next season has been confirmed, despite speculation UEFA could ban the Catalans from the competition for the club’s involvement in the seemingly doomed European Super League.

Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid are the three clubs yet to pull out of the controversial breakaway league which led UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to threaten the possibility of the clubs being banned from Europe’s top competition.

However, UEFA has since confirmed all three clubs have been granted admission into the Champions League, as reported by the Evening Standard. UEFA told Reuters on Tuesday, June 15, “Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s UEFA club competitions today.”

Barcelona Unveil New Home Kit

Barcelona has already unveiled the club’s new home kit for 2020-21 that will be used for domestic competitions. The Catalans giants showed off the new strip at an event at the Camp Nou with youngsters Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati front and center.

A closer look at our new kit! 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 16, 2021

The new uniform has divided some sections of the support, but president Joan Laporta told reporters he thinks it’s a winner when he spoke at the unveiling, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We always think that we can do better and that makes us grow as people, club and society. That can generate noise at times. I really like this shirt and thanks to Nike for this effort of imagination,” he said. “Nonconformity makes us progress. The shirt is inspired by the shield and by everything that makes us one more club, and I hope that the members and fans will wear this shirt when they go to the Camp Nou, the Johan Cruyff or when they follow us around the world.”

Barcelona also appeared to accidentally leak the club’s new away kit, which is yet to be released, on a YouTube video while launching the home shirt, as spotted by Reshad Rahman.

👚 A small glimpse of how our away-kit will look like for next season spotted in the background in Barca’s Home-Kit reveal video. #FCB pic.twitter.com/oB3pmh3LaK — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 16, 2021

The Barcelona players will return for pre-season training in July and kick off the 2021-22 season in August. The first round of La Liga fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of the 14-15 August, while the first Champions League group matches will be played on 14-5 September.

