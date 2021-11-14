Barcelona’s Gavi Destroys Defenders With Brutal Dribble [WATCH]

Barcelona‘s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi caught the eye once again with a brilliant dribble during Spain’s World Cup qualifying clash against Sweden on Sunday at La Cartuja in Seville.

The teenager who was playing just his fourth international game for La Roja showed incredible strength and touch to leave two defenders for dead and then race upfield with the ball after just 17 minutes, as shown by ESPN.

Impressive dribbling by Gavi 👌 pic.twitter.com/kRvrmZsA0c — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 14, 2021

Gavi only made his debut for Spain in October 2021, becoming the youngest player to feature for La Roja at the age of just 17 years and 62 days. The teenager has adapted to international football quickly and earned big praise for his performance against Sweden.

Football Espana’s Alan Feehely explained what made the youngster stand out in the crucial World Cup qualifier.

Gavi is balling out yet again in his home city of Seville. This kid is incredible. The only Spanish player taking risks and breaking lines so far in this game, asking questions of Sweden’s low block. Imagine if Pedri was there instead of Carlos Soler and Ansu Fati instead or RDT. — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) November 14, 2021

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was impressed by the Barcelona teenager.

Spain are flying to Qatar 2022 and the impact of this boy has been incredible. Another amazing performance – he’s 17 and Spanish fans are singing his name again in La Cartuja tonight. ⭐️🇪🇸 #Gavi Barça will soon extend his contract for the next 5 years. Talks at final stages. pic.twitter.com/cGPulLqLFF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2021

Squawka Football highlighted Gavi’s contribution to the game.

Gavi’s game by numbers vs. Sweden: 92% pass accuracy

91 touches

10 duels won

5 take-ons

4 fouls won

2 chances created

1 tackle A reminder that he’s just 17-years-old. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hYGZKs8a3K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2021

Perhaps the biggest praise of all came from the crowd at La Cartuja who were heard noisily chanting Gavi’s name. It was no surprise to see fans show their support for the Barca youngster who was born in Andalusia and began his career at Real Betis.

Spain went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late goal from substitute Alvaro Morata. The victory means Luis Enrique’s side have booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as winners of Group B.

Gavi Set For New Barcelona Deal

Gavi has also impressed for his club side this season after making the breakthrough into the first team under previous boss Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was widely criticized during his time in charge but did hand Gavi his La Liga debut against Getafe in August 2021.

Gavi has gone on to become a regular for the Catalan giants despite his tender years. The midfielder has already made 14 appearances in all competitions and looks set to become a regular in the starting XI for a long time to come.

Barcelona are already working on a deal that will secure the youngster’s long-term future at the Camp Nou. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported the Catalans will offer a new five-year deal and believe it’s only a “matter of time” until agreement is reached.

New Boss Xavi Already a Gavi Fan

Gavi will now return to Barcelona and begin life under new coach Xavi who has replaced Koeman at the helm. The club legend will take charge of his first game as boss on Saturday, November 20 against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has already made it clear just how highly he rates Gavi, as reported by Diario AS.

“He’s a guy with so much talent. What surprises me the most is that he is only 17 years old and already plays like a 30 year old guy. This is the great quality that I see in Gavi,” he said. “He has a very big future and is a good player at the moment. He shows at only 17 that he can compete at the highest level. It’s incredible. Technically he is very good and he also has the physical qualities to be successful. He has everything to succeed and has a great future ahead of him.”

The new Barcelona boss has a host of exciting young midfield talents to work with at the Camp Nou. Gavi is joined in the first-team squad by fellow teenagers Pedri and Nico Gonzalez, while Riqui Puig is still only 22 and Frenkie de Jong still just 24.

