Barcelona Get Dembele Boost After Man Utd Transfer Rumors

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of much speculation with the French forward out of contract in 2022 and yet to sign an extension at the Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Manchester United again this week but is keen to stay at Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. Indeed Dembele is said to be “very happy” at the club and “has communicated his disposition to continue as long as an agreement can be reached.”

The forward is said to be in “no rush” to pen a contract extension but, after returning to full fitness, this season “knows he could be a key player moving forward and hopes to stay.”

One potential stumbling block over a new contact could be the club’s perilous economic situation. The report acknowledges that giving Dembele a pay rise may be “tough” and explains that Barca’s “financial position would impede them from offering as much as the other clubs.”

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund following Neymar’s shock departure to French side Paris Saint-Germain. The forward arrived on a five-year contract for a fee of €105 million-plus add-ons.

Dembele Becoming a Barca Regular?

Dembele is rapidly becoming a regular for Barca in 2020-21 after returning to fitness following surgery on a torn hamstring in February in 2020. The Frenchman’s career at Barcelona has been plagued by injury, but he’s already made 17 appearances for the club this season.

The forward has also scored some important goals for the Catalan giants, most recently against Cornella in the Copa del Rey. Dembele was rested for the match and left out of the starting XI but came off the bench and broke the deadlock in extra-time.

Dembele also has three goals and two assists in just four Champions League appearances for Barcelona this season and will hope to add to that tally next month when the team faces PSG in the last 16.

Manchester United Still Keen On Dembele?

Manchester United came close to a move for Dembele in the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils continue to be linked with the Barcelona forward.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has explained that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will turn to Dembele again if they fail to land top target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United may be able to offer a more financial attractive package to Dembele who will have to wait until a new president is installed at the Camp Nou before any final decisions can be made on his future.

Presidential elections were scheduled for January 24 but had to be postponed due to the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The elections will now take place on March 7.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font, and Toni Freixa are the three candidates in the running to take over at the club. Whoever emerges as the winner will have to deal with a number of key issues including making a decision on Dembele’s future.

