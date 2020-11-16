Barcelona Receive Good News on Sergio Busquets Injury

Barcelona received good news on Monday regarding Sergio Busquets’s knee injury with the midfielder not expected to be out for as long as had been originally feared.

The 32-year-old picked up the problem during Spain’s Nations League clash with Switzerland and was originally tipped to be out for three weeks, as reported by AS. The national team has since confirmed via Twitter that it is just a “mild sprain” but does mean Busquets will miss Tuesday’s Nations League match against Germany.

Yet Busquets may only be out of action for a little over a week, according to Cope’s Helena Condis. The midfielder is expected to sit out Barcelona’s clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga and potentially their next game at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League,

Yet Busquets may have been left out the trip to Ukraine in any case as Barcelona have all but qualified for the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition. Busquets should therefore be ready for the team’s next game against Osasuna in La Liga on November 29.

Time for Pjanic to Shine?

Busquets’s injury does offer summer signing Miralem Pjanic the chance to impress in the Barcelona starting XI. The 30-year-old’s three starts this season have all come in the Champions League, and he is still waiting for his first in La Liga.

That now looks likely to come in Saturday’s crucial match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Pjanic looks set to feature alongside Frenkie de Jong in Ronald Koeman’s double pivot system in midfield.

It’s a game Barca really can’t afford to lose. Atletico are already six points ahead of the Catalan giants, and another defeat for Koeman’s men on Saturday would give the Rojiblancos a commanding lead over Barca.

Busquets is the latest Barca player to be sidelined with injury. The midfielder joins Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and Ansu Fati on the club’s injured list.

Coutinho could return in time for Saturday’s trip to Atletico. The Brazilian is expected to be included in the squad unless he encounters any setbacks in training ahead of the game this week, according to AS.

Barcelona Facing Hectic Schedule

Manager Ronald Koeman will certainly hope that Busquets is not out of action for too long as Barcelona face a gruelling schedule at home and abroad between now and the end of 2020.

The Catalan giants still have seven La Liga games to play and also have to complete their Champions League group campaign with matches against Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros, and Juventus to come.

Busquets has certainly not hit top form on a consistent basis for Barcelona so far in 2020-21 but remains an integral part of the squad. The 32-year-old midfielder may be heading towards the end of his career but has still started all of Barca’s La Liga fixtures up until now.

