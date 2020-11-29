Griezmann Explains Goal Celebration After Barcelona Stunner

Antoine Griezmann is back in form and back in the goals for Barcelona after a tough start to the 2020-21 season. The Frenchman scored a stunning volley in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Osasuna and promptly pulled out an eye-catching celebration.

🤪 GRIEZMANN nearly breaks the net with an unstoppable volley. 2-0, Barcelona. #BarçaOsasuna

The World Cup winner was asked about his goal after the match and was happy to talk about his strike and the ensuing celebration, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Either the shot goes in or it goes to the stands. Luckily it went in, and we can continue our streak. I’m happy with the team’s image. Today I was having breakfast with my daughter and I asked her how she wanted me to celebrate the goal and she asked me for this. It was for her. It is important because those at the top have won and you have to be close to them. We know that La Liga is long and we want to be champions, it is a difficult road. After what was seen in the Champions League and today there are things to get to our goal.

Griezmann subsequently posted a video on Twitter showing how his goal celebration went down at home.

WIIIN WIIN WIIIN !!!! pic.twitter.com/WStABtiGju — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) November 29, 2020

Koeman Happy with Griezmann

Griezmann now has three goals in his last four La Liga games for Barca and also picked up an assist on Sunday. The Frenchman teed up Philippe Coutinho for the team’s third goal in what was arguably his best performance of the season.

Manager Ronald Koeman was full of praise for the forward after the match as he reflected on a good afternoon’s work by his team at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

Today I have seen him very well. From his position, with freedom, he has given an assist, he has scored a great goal. He is the player we want, who fights and works and is effective. He has not changed. He has always worked to the maximum. But it may be that due to his movements today he has had more space. And the goal gives him confidence.

Griezmann may have been helped by Koeman’s attacking team selection for the match. The Dutch coach started Griezmann along with Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, and Philippe Coutinho and was rewarded by an impressive display by his team.

Coutinho Thanks Griezmann

Koeman was not the only Barcelona man happy with Griezmann’s performance. Coutinho also spoke about his team-mate’s assist after the full-time whistle.

🔵🔴 COUTINHO adds his name to the scoresheet as Griezmann turns provider. 3-0, Barcelona. #BarçaOsasuna

I am trying to get back to my best and help the team. Today I was able to do that, thanks to a great pass from Griezmann, but, above all, I am happy with the great performance from the team.

The Brazilian is working his way back from a hamstring injury, and his goal against Osasuna was his first in La Liga since the 1-1 draw against Sevilla at the start of October.

Griezmann has come in for plenty of criticism this season but Barca will be hoping his improved performances can continue. His goals will certainly provide a much-needed confidence boost and should ease some of the pressure on the Frenchman.

