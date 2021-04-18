Griezmann Has Fun With Copa del Rey Trophy After Barcelona Win

Antoine Griezmann has been celebrating winning his first title as a Barcelona player after scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey.

The France international took to Instagram to show how he was, quite literally, going to “bring the cup home” with a photograph of the Copa del Rey trophy in the trunk of his car.

Griezmann opened the scoring for Barcelona after an hour at the Estadio de La Cartuja when he converted a cross in from the right from midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman went on to score Barca’s second before captain Lionel Messi added two more to secure the Copa del Rey for the Catalan giants.

Griezmann Shines in the Copa del Rey

There’s no doubt that Griezmann has played a key role in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey triumph this season. The Frenchman scored twice against Granada in the quarter-finals to spark an incredible comeback.

The Catalan giants had been 2-0 down with just minutes of the game left but late goals from Griezmann and Jordi Alba forced extra time. Griezmann then put Barca ahead for the first time in the game before Alba and De Jong scored again to secure victory.

Griezmann also came off the bench to set up Gerard Pique to score a crucial 90th-minute equalizer in the comeback win over Sevilla in the semi-finals. Martin Braithwaite went on to win the game in extra time.

The Frenchman’s goal in the final was his 15th of the season for Barcelona in all competitions and also continues his impressive goalscoring record when it comes to finals.

5 – Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has scored six goals in his last five finals between club and country: Europa League (2), World Cup (1), Supercopa (2) and Copa del Rey (1). Prince. pic.twitter.com/HLAKqPnRzZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 17, 2021

Griezmann was something of a surprise choice in the starting XI for the match. The forward came in to partner Lionel Messi in attack instead of Ousmane Dembele and repaid manager Ronald Koeman’s faith with an important goal.

Important Win For Barcelona

The Barcelona star spoke to Barca TV about the match after the win and admitted it was good to finally pick up a trophy with the Catalan giants after some tough times. Griezmann has not had quite the impact expected since his move from Atletico Madrid but says he always gives it his all.

“We won the final. It was very important for us and the team. There have been difficult moments, but I’m very happy here. You can miss passes and goals, but I always give my best and I think that’s what is most important. I want the best for the club,” he said. “I especially remember my wife, who lives with me and puts up with me every day, when I’m in a bad mood or when I’m sad. I’m really it enjoying here and now we have a very nice league to play, hopefully we can win.”

Griezmann could still pick up another trophy with Barca if the Catalans can pip Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to the league title over the final eight games of the season.

