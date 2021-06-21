Griezmann Sends Message to Dembele After Fresh Injury Setback

Antoine Griezmann has sent a message of support to Barcelona and France teammate Ousmane Dembele after the forward was ruled out of Euro 2020 with a knee injury.

Dembele has been forced to pull out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hungary. The Barcelona forward came on as a substitute in the second half game but was forced off late on because of the problem.

Griezmann has taken to social media with a touching message to Dembele after yet another injury setback. He wrote, “There are dribbles, hooks, goals, injuries… but above all there is the man! Another obstacle to overcome on your way but you will come back stronger! I’m sad to see you out of the Euro, but know that you’ll be on the pitch with us.”

Barcelona also to news of Dembele’s injury on social media.

Meanwhile, France offered an update on Dembele’s condition in a brief statement on the French Football Federation’s official website.

The statement read, “Ousmane Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night. The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad. After discussing with the player and [team doctor] Franck le Gall, [coach] Didier Deschamps has acknowledged that Ousmane Dembele is ruled out for the rest of the tournament.”

What Next For Dembele?

Dembele’s injury comes following a season where he seemed to have put his injury problems behind him and played regularly for the Catalan giants. The forward made 38 appearances, contributing eight goals and three assists.

It’s not clear yet how much time Dembele will miss and if he will be ready in time for pre-season training. Jordi Blanco at ESPN has reported the Frenchman could be out for two months, while Catalunya Radio are reporting an absence of three weeks.

Barcelona has already confirmed players are due to return for pre-season medical check-ups on July 9 and 10 ahead of the first training session on July 12. The 2021-22 La Liga season is due to start on the weekend of the 14-16 August.

Will Dembele Stay at Barcelona?

There is also no guarantee that Dembele will be at the club next season. The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2022 and his future at the Camp Nou is currently the subject of much speculation.

Barcelona want to extend his deal but will cash in on the Frenchman if he does not agree to a new deal to avoid losing him for free next year, according to Marca. Clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all expressed an interest in the forward.

If Dembele does stay he faces tougher competition for a place in the attack next season following the arrival of free agents Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay. Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati will also be in contention after missing the majority of the 2020-21 campaign because of a knee injury.

