Pep Guardiola Praises Barcelona’s ‘Spectacular’ New Signing

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has been full of praise for center-back Eric Garcia who will leave Manchester City this summer on a free transfer and return to the Camp Nou.

Guardiola says he has already told coach Ronald Koeman that the Catalan giants have made a “spectacular” signing by bringing back the 20-year-old Spain international in an interview with Que Thi Jugues.

The Manchester City boss also backed Sergio Aguero to shine at the Camp Nou after the striker joined Garcia in swapping the Premier League champions for the Catalan giants.

“Agüero and Eric García are two great signings, total hits,” he said. “Kun is a scorer, and for Eric I’ve already told Ronald Koeman that he has made a spectacular signing, he’ll be one of the captains of the next decade.”

Aguero has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, while Garcia joins on a five-year deal. The defender began his career at the club before leaving for Manchester City in 2017.

Guardiola Backs Barca Coach Koeman

Guardiola also offered his thoughts on Koeman who will stay on at Barcelona for a second season as first-team coach. There had been speculation Barca could fire the Dutchman, but president Joan Laporta has confirmed he will continue.

The Manchester City boss famously played alongside Koeman for the Catalan giants and feels the club has made the right decision keeping the Dutchman in charge for another year.

“It’s good news that Koeman will continue. At many times, Barcelona have played the best football in Spain – and the second seasons are usually better,” he said. “Koeman is their ideal coach for next season, I’m very happy and the president is convinced. It’s been a tough year for everyone and Ronald deserves another season, with fans in the stadium.”

Koeman earned praise for his first season in charge after winning the Copa del Rey and handing youngsters such as Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Pedri, and Ilaix Moriba plenty of game time.

However, the Dutchman’s failure to win La Liga and a disappointing Champions League campaign, coupled with a reluctance to use talented youngster Riqui Puig, means there are still plenty of questions marks over Koeman’s long-term future at Barca.

Guardiola ‘Happy’ At Manchester City

Guardiola was one of several names linked with taking over at Barcelona over the summer when Koeman’s future was uncertain, with the former boss Laporta’s “dream” choice, according to Diario Sport.

However, the 50-year-old signed a new two-year deal at Manchester City in November 2020 and when asked about reported interest from Barca insisted he remains happy at the Etihad Stadium. He replied, “I have a two-year contract in Manchester, I’m happy and will continue to be so.”

Guardiola said back in November 2014 that he would never return to Barcelona as manager but it would be no surprise to see rumors about a return arise again if Koeman fails to deliver in 2021-22 and comes under pressure again.

